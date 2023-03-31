Vanderpump Rules has provided us with more drama than ever this season, so of course, we took a look at the cast’s zodiac signs, including Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ as fans wonder if they fit the stereotypes.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have had the world talking, as news of ‘Scandoval’ broke at the start of March. Since then, the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion has been filmed, where Andy Cohen revealed ‘nothing was left unsaid.’

We take a closer look into the zodiac signs of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 cast, and what they say about compatibility.

Vanderpump Rules zodiac signs

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ zodiac sign compatibility

As we know Tom is a Cancer and Raquel is a Virgo, and these two signs are known to be highly compatible.

A relationship between a Virgo woman and a Cancer man may get off to a quiet start, however once they hit it off, things are said to get intense fast.

Astrologer Teresa Reed told Bustle: “This would be a loving, nurturing relationship,” she said. “Both signs are caretakers so they’re right at home with each other.”

However, astrologer Amber Kalm told the publication that one of the biggest potential issues between these two is how they communicate and solve problems, and we know Tom and Raquel have run into many of these.

“Virgo likes to be direct. They like things to be laid out for them plainly. Cancer, driven by their emotions, may have difficulty taking a step back and thinking through things logically,” she states.

However, she carries on to say that when they grow to understand each other and learn how they operate, they can have a harmonious relationship.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s compatibility

Before news of ‘Scandoval’ broke, one of the main storylines of the tenth series was the aftermath of Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s divorce. The pair broke up after 12 years together and five years of marriage.

Libra and Cancer are said to have low compatibility, as the two have different values and priorities. In an episode of Vanderpump Rules, we did hear Katie call Schwartz’s bar ‘the other woman’ in their marriage.

Astrologer Stina Garbis explained to Bustle: “Libra wants romance and affection, which doesn’t come naturally to Capricorn. Libra, on the other hand, is very flirtatious by nature which can make Capricorn feel uneasy.”

The astrologer then went on to say that the two signs work better as friends, which may be exactly what we’ve been seeing with these two.