The Vanderpump Rules bombshell aired on Bravo on June 7, when details of the Mexico trip surfaced. So, what was the big reveal that we all waited for with anticipation? It came from Raquel Leviss, who had a big claim to make.

Scandoval has dominated Vanderpump Rules, changing the ten-year reality TV show forever. It comes after Tom Sandoval admitted to having a seven-month-long affair with Raquel Leviss while engaged to Ariana Madix.

Raquel spoke about the Mexico trip during the recent episode, but fans are now confused about exactly what the Vanderpump Rules bombshell was. Reality Titbit shares the big reunion reveal below.

What was the Vanderpump Rules bombshell?

The big reveal on Vanderpump Rules was Raquel’s claim that she slept with Tom “multiple times,” the second occasion during a trip to Mexico with their fellow cast members. She also clarified some of the claims Tom said about their affair.

Raquel referred to their “one-night stand” in early August, six days after the reunion was filmed. She said:

He was drunk and trying to find his room, and I heard him talking in the hallway and there was somebody working there, and he was asking which direction the elevator was, and I was like wait just come inside.

The trip to Mexico was when Scheana Shay and Brock Davies got married, to which she confessed they slept together multiple times. Ariana was present during the wedding vacation, but that wasn’t the end of the bombshell.

Raquel Leviss spills on Mexico trip

Raquel also fessed up to hooking up with Tom at his shared home with Ariana while she was out of town for her grandma’s funeral, which he denied during the reunion taping before her one-on-one interview. She said:

That’s the one story that we’ve agreed on getting straight, and I know that the reason why Tom wanted to lie about is because it’s a really bad look to hookup with someone’s boyfriend in their own house when they’ve gone out of a town, especially for a funeral of all things.

She admitted to asking Tom if he and Ariana would be open to being a “throuple” with her. “I even suggested maybe like, ‘What would Ariana think about like having me as an addition?’ He was like, ‘No, she would not be into that.'”

Bravo fans react to the big reveal

Most Vanderpump Rules viewers have been left confused over the so-called big reveal, with many unsure of exactly what the bombshell even was. Looking at Twitter, there’s a huge disappointment in Raquel’s reveal.

One fan wrote: “#VanderpumpRules I was disappointed in f3, no bombshells, no twists. We already knew Abt the Mexico hookup, and the jacuzzi night stay over…no shockers at all.”

Another penned: “So… where was the bombshell this reunion? Have we all been suckered into watching all 3 parts of the reunion?? #VanderpumpReunion#vanderpumprules.”

“Okay, that wasn’t a bombshell that was like a water balloon. #VanderpumpRules,” reacted a fellow fan.

