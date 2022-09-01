









The Real Housewives Of Salt Like City first kicked off as a new addition to the Bravo franchise in 2020. Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow and co are all returning for a third season of the show due to its popularity. Judging by the RHOSLC trailer for season 3, the 2022 episodes are set to be brimming with drama. So, let’s take a look at when the RHOSLC season 3 premiere date is.

On November 11th, 2020, Bravo viewers were introduced to the ladies of Salt Lake City, Utah. Little did they know that there was all kinds of drama to come in future seasons, including Jen Shah’s legal troubles and bizarre rumours about Mary Cosby.

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for GLAAD

On August 31st, 2022, the trailer for RHOSLC season 3 dropped and the release date for the new season was also revealed.

Bravo fans can expect to see Mary, Heather, Whitney and co back on-screen on Wednesday, September 28th 2022.

The show will air on Wednesdays thereafter at 9/8c.

Fans dub the trailer as ‘epic’

After the ‘First Look’ trailer was released by Bravo on August 31st, tonnes of RHOSLC fans have flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts on what’s to come in season 3.

One person tweeted that they thought the trailer was “epic”.

Another tweeted: “THAT TRAILER ???!? looked insane. I kept gasping, man i cannot wait for this season. gonna be the most chaotic fr”.

More fans said that they were shocked at the season 3 trailer: “Woke up this morning and watched this trailer again and gasped just like I did the first 100 times”.

The trailer sees the ladies twerking in lingerie, Heather revealing a black eye, Whitney talking about her childhood to her husband, Jen talking about her legal issues, Lisa Barlow saying she’s “sick of lies” and much more.

There are some new faces joining RHOSLC

Returning RHOSLC cast members for season 3 include Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah.

Plus, there are some newbies joining as ‘friends of’ the cast.

Angie Harrington, Angie Katsanevas and Danna Bui-Negrete are set to make their RHOSLC debuts in 2022.

