The RHOSLC season 3 reunion is on its way following the release of a dramatic trailer yesterday (January 11, 2023). From speculation over who gave Heather Gay a black eye to Whitney lashing out at a co-star, it’s full of drama.

As the third season of the Bravo reality series almost rounds up, fans are asking when they’ll get their next fix of The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City. Well, viewers have two weeks to get their popcorn cooking ahead of the reunion.

Jen Shah won’t be in attendance, as revealed on her Instagram page, due to her legal situation but the rest of the RHOSLC cast members are making up for her absence with lots of gossip and juicy details.

Watch the season 3 reunion preview below:

When is the RHOSLC season 3 reunion?

The RHOSLC season 3 reunion airs on Bravo on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 9/8c. This means fans will have to wait two weeks for part 1 to air, before part 2 airs a week later, on Wednesday, February 3.

A trailer for the juicy episode came out on January 11 but many fans said they’d been left disappointed. Some also believe a clip shown in the season 3 trailer – which showed Dana and Jen having an argument – hasn’t been seen in the series:

RHOSLC finale: Whitney’s tears and Heather’s black eye

Andy Cohen leads the RHOSLC finale, which involves telling Lisa Barlow she “seems to insinuate Meredith has a pill problem.” She claims it is “what she was told” before Meredith reacts with: “It’s a very b**chy thing to say.”

Whitney opening up about abuse she endured when she was younger is also addressed. Andy asks whether she has got in contact with the abuser, leading Whitney to start crying. Later, he asks Heather why she thinks Coach encouraged Jen to plead guilty.

Heather says she “doesn’t know the first thing about their relationship” but adds she thinks it’s “pulling on a thread.” Later, her drama with Whitney is discussed when she reveals she claims Heather doesn’t want to repair things.

Meredith reveals her issue with Lisa “has nothing to do with her childish tantrums,” before Lisa says: “Funny that you’ll believe someone going to prison for lying over me.”

Heather then addresses the elephant in the room – the black eye. She tells Andy she woke up in her pyjamas with a “horrible black eye” before he asks: “Do you think Jen punched you in the eye?”

Shah won’t attend reunion after legal nightmare

Shah claimed she wasn’t invited to the RHOSLC season 3 reunion in September 2022. She said she was “disappointed” as she “would have no venue to confront inaccuracies and address my storyline.”

However, in December she was given an invitation but decided that, due to her legal situation, she wouldn’t attend. She has since been sentenced to 78 months (six and a half years) in jail for wire fraud after her arrest in March 2021.

Shah’s statement read:

I was clear with Bravo that out of respect for the courts and a standing judicial order, I would not be in a position to discuss anything related to my legal case or sentencing. Bravo found this unsatisfactory and said they expected to discuss this ‘storyline’. That expectation has no regard for me or my family’s well-being; so under legal advice, I will not be attending the reunion. I need to focus on the most important thing in my life – my family.

Although Shah won’t be in attendance, her cast members often speak about her to Andy Cohen at the reunion, from speculating about who gave Heather a black eye to discussing her guilty plea.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

