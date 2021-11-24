When is Vanderpump Rules coming back after 'missing episode'?











Vanderpump Rules fans were left devastated on Tuesday night, after turning their TV screens on to find the Bravo series was not airing.

Its usual time slot of 9pm every Tuesday evening wasn’t filled by the reality show, which shows the ins-and-out lives of SUR employees in Hollywood.

This left several regular viewers with the following thoughts: 1) did they miss the episode?, and 2) when is Vanderpump Rules coming back?

Well don’t worry, because we can assure fans it definitely IS returning soon. Reality Titbit can confirm its upcoming episode date below…

Viewers react to ‘missing episode’

With many tuning in for Vanderpump Rules to find there was no November 23rd episode, it’s no surprise that they took to social media.

While some thought they completely missed it, others were left wondering exactly what time the Bravo show airs…

One fan wrote: “Is there no new #VPR tonight? #PumpRules #vanderpumprules.”

Another worried viewer said: “#VanderpumpRules Why isn’t VanderPump Rules on Tonight????? What’s going on?????.”

It seems that no fellow watchers had answers for the show’s Tuesday night absence either, so Reality Titbit done some digging to find out why.

Did I miss #vanderpumprules — Stephanie Winter ❄️💙 (@Mz_StiLLStandin) November 24, 2021

Why was there a ‘missing episode’?

Although Bravo have not revealed exactly why Vanderpump Rules did not air on November 23rd, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip was on.

In its place, the new episode of the Housewives franchise ran from 8pm to 9.36pm, interrupting the usual slot’s start time of 9pm.

While Pump Rules is usually on air for an hour, The Real Housewives of Potomac then started at 9.36pm, to fill the gap.

Another possible reason for its absence could be due to Thanksgiving taking place on November 25th. They may not want busy fans to miss an episode.

Vanderpump Rules: Next episode

Don’t worry, you’ll only have to wait another week (cry) for the next episode. Vanderpump Rules returns on Wednesday, November 30th.

Next week will show Episode 9 of Season 9, when Scheana goes silent while Katie and Lala start talking about Tom Sandoval.

In other clips, Katie and Tom cannot settle on a name for his new bar. Later in the episode, the stars gather for a Mad Max-themed party!

For those who cannot wait another second, they can start watching the ninth episode ahead of its air date on Bravo now.

#pumprules is not on tonight peeps! Have a great thanksgiving 💕 — Lala (@lala_kent) November 24, 2021

