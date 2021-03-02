When was Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 2 filmed? Did they have to quarantine before?











Filming in Covid-19 times usually involves having safety precautions in place. So, when was Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 2 filmed?

When the second season of the yachting reality TV show aired its first episode on Monday March 1st, fans tuned in to get their scoop.

One question that many had was when the season was filmed, due to the cast members not social distancing while on-board the yacht.

Here’s all your questions answered – let’s delve into when it was filmed, which safety measures they had in place, and viewer’s first reactions.

Screenshot: Your First Look At Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2, Bravo

When was Below Deck Sailing Yacht 2 filmed?

Summer 2020

The second season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht was filmed throughout the summer of 2020, after the Covid-19 pandemic had started.

Captain Glenn revealed that they followed “very strict protocols”, which is why the cast members are not seen wearing masks.

Nailed It: Double Trouble! | Official Trailer | Netflix

It was filmed in Croatia, which is reportedly one of the only available locations for this type of tourism, according to Decider.

I've only watched the premiere but season 2 of BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT is already far superior than the first. The crew is great, the charter guests aren't monsters, and being filmed post COVID, the need for escape feels more appreciated than ever. You'll love! #BelowDeckSailing — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) February 26, 2021

NETFLIX: Where is Blown Away filmed? Hot Shop explored

Did the Below Deck cast quarantine before?

Yes

The Below Deck crew had to quarantine following their arrival.

The guests also had to isolate for some time before coming on board.

It is thought that they had to quarantine in a hotel for a certain number of days, before getting on the boat.

Just watched the first episode of below deck sailing yacht and this season looks so goood — Sam (@chasingtheSAM) March 2, 2021

RUMOURS: Little People Big World is not cancelled

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 2: Measures

The cast members were given daily health checks, including PCR tests.

Their temperature was checked, they had fill out a questionnaire which asked if they had symptoms, and food and provisions were sterilised.

Sydney Zaruba, who has joined the Parsifal III crew as a deckhand in Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, revealed the precautions taken.

During an Instagram live with Aesha Scott, which took place on February 24, she said they were in a “little bubble”.

Sydney revealed:

Because of COVID, we were in this little bubble and not allowed to leave our bubble because there were so many tight quarantine restrictions for us. It was a bit of a hectic season, in that sense. It was very interesting to do a charter season during coronavirus, for sure.

WATCH BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT ON BRAVO EVERY MONDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK