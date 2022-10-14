









The Southern Charm 2022 cast reunited for a chat with Andy Cohen for its big reunion, which came in two episode parts. Compared to real time, there are some questions about exactly when Bravo filmed the recent get-together.

During the reunion, Taylor Ann Green walked out in tears when Austen Kroll spoke about losing his late sister when she was nine years old. In another scene, the cast spoke of Shep’s Little Craig and Patricia Altschul’s Peaches dog wedding.

So, when was the Southern Charm season 8 reunion actually filmed? How long did the cast have to wait to reunite after shooting the actual season? Reality Titbit has all the gossip on the cast member’s lives.

When was Southern Charm’s 2022 reunion filmed?

The Southern Charm season 8 reunion was filmed on September 13th 2022. Episodes then aired on Bravo on October 6th, with the first instalment, while fans had to wait a week for the second to come out on October 13th.

Taped in New York City, Paige DeSorbo wasn’t present at the filming, but host Andy Cohen made sure to keep fans updated on the events of the reunion. He admitted that he cried and laughed with the stars of the show.

“Have I roasted Austen enough today? I think I need to give him [a hard time],” Andy said on his Instagram story. He caught Austen on camera, who replied: “I think the tweets are roasted enough.”

Season 8 as a whole was filmed over the course of three weeks, back in October 2021. So when it came to the reunion, the cast had not seen each other for an entire year – and a whole lot had changed by then!

Southern Charm reunion: Recap

Southern Charm’s part one saw Taylor open up about her sister Catie’s cancer journey after Austen detailed the emotional moment he revisited his family home and spoke of his late sister, who died at Chimney Rock.

Olivia Flowers confirmed that Thomas Ravenel, who has two children with Kathryn, is a family friend of hers and that they never dated. Then there was post-split talk from Taylor, who called out Shep on his behaviour since they split.

Madison LeCroy and Olivia spoke about Austen, who Madison previously dated. Olivia revealed that they were not dating, noting that after filming, they continued seeing each other and she was ready for a relationship, but he wasn’t.

Part two involved the discussion of exes Craig and Naomie hooking up in Vegas, to which he claimed he was not exclusive with Paige at the time, who he had started regularly hanging out with.

Craig also revealed he has a deal with Kroger to sell his pillow line. Leva also had news to share: she underwent a breast reduction while she is discussing having another child with her husband Lamar.

Bravo fans discuss show drama

Viewers of Southern Charm noticed that Kathryn Dennis and Leva Bonaparte were sat next to each other at the reunion, which comes after Leva played the peacemaker role when Kathryn and Naomie Olindo had drama.

Many welcomed their friendship being fixed, but when it came to Andy addressing Taylor and Shep Rose’s break-up, the majority of fans on social media appear to have taken her side.

One Twitter user wrote: “I’m not kidding Taylor and Shep’s breakup and watching Taylor go after him at the reunion not only makes me respect her, but also cry for her.”

Then when it came to talk of the Naomie and Whitney Sudler-Smith hook-up, a viewer said: “#SouthernCharmReunion is one of my favourite reunions. The conversation is real, the people are real, and there are good lols. I love Craig.

“I love the Naomi and Whitney hook-ups. I’m here for it all!”

