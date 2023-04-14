Jessica More and Rob Westergarrd gave Below Deck Mediterranean fans the boatmance to remember in season 5, but are they still together?

Below Deck‘s winning reality show formula boils down to the luxurious locations, the yachting high-life, and the behind-the-scenes drama among crew members.

A romance is inevitable when the staff sails the seas for six weeks, so Below Deck Mediterranean season 5 saw Jessica More and Rob Westergaard take the crown for steamiest couple.

Deckhand Rob fell for third stewardess Jess early into the season on The Wellington, and he even said “I love you” when they reached ashore Spain. Visibly in shock, Jess didn’t return the magic words, but that wasn’t the end of their relationship.

Credit Hayu youtube channel

Are Below Deck’s Jessica and Rob still together?

No, the Bravo members are no longer together. They broke up about six months after returning to land.

The exes jetted off to Bali together, despite intial reluctancy from Rob. Their “rollercoaster” romance didn’t end on the greatest note, unfortunately.

Jess told the Below Deck After Show: “I’ve never felt that sort of affection and attention and love – and then also the polar opposite.

It didn’t end on the best note, and we’re still not in the best place. It just keeps seeming to build, my disappointment for somebody that I really, truly cared about and loved and thought that I was gonna marry and spend the rest of my life with.”

Rob was simiarly disappointed with the heartbreak. “It hurts me quite a bit,” he explained. “Because at the end of the day, we both kind of pushed each other away, out of the relationship. We understood how to hurt each other. Ultimately, at the end, we both destroyed the relationship.”

Jess later hinted that the deckhand was the cause of their breakdown. “I just wish someone like him would take a break from rolling into relationships nonstop and continuously breaking hearts with his own s***.”

Credit Bravo youtube channel

Jess and Rob moved onto happy relationships

Jessica welcomed her first child, a daughter named Charli Ella, in October 2022. She announced her pregnancy with a glowing bikini photo in July 2022. It was quite fitting as the reality star has only been enjoying the sand and sea since leaving Below Deck.

The identity of Charli’s father has been kept private, but Jess assured that her newborn is “very much loved by both her mom and dad”. It’s unknown if they are still together.

Rob and his girlfriend, Dani Riopel, have been dating since July 2021. They last updated fans in February, during their travels in Jalisco, Mexico.

Since becoming official, Rob’s Instagram page has practically become a Dani appreciation page – cute!