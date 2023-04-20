Scheana Shay has finally addressed those Brock Davies and Raquel Leviss cheating rumors that were circulating around the internet about the Vanderpump Rules stars a few weeks back.

Raquel and Scheana were good friends before news broke out she’d had an affair with Ariana Madix, Scheana’s long-term bestie. Rumors then spread that Raquel Leviss had also ‘hooked up’ with Scheana’s husband Brock, which she has now opened up about on WWHL.

We take a look into where the rumors started, and what Scheana Shay had to say about them.

Where did the rumors start?

TikTok and Reddit have been circulating rumors that Brock and Raquel Leviss ‘hooked up.’ Users brought up an old post, where Brock Davies had commented “Ummm what” with a bunch of fire emojis under one of Raquel’s pictures.

Instagram account, blndhairblckhrt posted a screenshot of a DM. It read: “So did it already come out that Raquel and Brock messed around while she was staying with them? Because it is known in his friend group that he let it slip while he was drinking he was bragging about it. This was before Scandoval news broke.”

However, the account stressed that it was a random DM from a random source, so take it with a pinch of salt.

A video has also been unveiled of Raquel and Scheana Shay in a car, where Raquel says she and Brock went on a ‘pizza journey’ at 3.45 am.

Scheana addresses the rumors on WWHL

We can always count on Andy Cohen to ask the questions we’re all dying to know the answer to, and once again he delivered when Scheana appeared on WWHL.

Sheana told the WWHL host: “I don’t think there’s any truth to that, I absolutely did question him because after all the Tom and Raquel stuff which I didn’t think was true, I obviously had to ask, and he said absolutely not.”

She then revealed that she asked him a follow-up question on whether Raquel ever tried to hook up with him. “As much as I trust my husband, I don’t trust that h**,” she continued.

Brock told Scheana he never gave that energy off to Raquel, which she claims Sandoval did.

The star also addressed the restraining order Raquel had against her which has now been dropped. When asked what happened Scheana said she didn’t ‘punch’ Raquel, but there was a ‘shove’, as well as admitting to throwing her phone across the room.

Brock and Scheana’s marriage

Scheana and Brock married in 2022, after meeting at a music festival in 2019. Their wedding took place in Mexico, attended by their Vanderpump Rules co-stars.

The couple also has a daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies., who was born in 2021.

This was Scheanas second marriage, after marrying her partner Shay in 2014. The couple was introduced to us on the first season of Vanderpump Rules. However, unfortunately, they announced their separation in 2016 and finalized their divorce a year later.