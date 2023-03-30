Vanderpump Rules fans are eager to find out more about where Scheana got married.

The Bravo star and her husband Brock Davies tied the knot in 2022.

Now, fans are just seeing Scheana’s big day play out during Vanderpump Rules season 10.

Putting all the ‘Scandoval‘ drama aside, let’s find out more about Scheana and Brock’s wedding day, including where the couple got married.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

When did Scheana and Brock get married?

Brock Davies and Scheana Shay got married on August 23, 2022.

The two first got together in 2019 after meeting at a music festival.

They welcomed their daughter in April 2021.

Brock and Scheana walked down the aisle in stunning head-to-toe white outfits. Their daughter, Summer, also wore an adorable white frock.

Where did Scheana get married?

Scheana and Brock planned a big day to remember complete with performers, DJs, and a seafront location.

The Vanderpump Rules couple tied the knot in Mexico.

Scheana shared a three-part series on her YouTube channel in September 2022 called ‘WE GOT MARRIED IN MEXICO’.

The series showed their rehearsal dinner, Scheana’s dance with her father, her dress fitting, and many more important details of her wedding.

Scheana’s vlogs from Cancun show her explaining that her steamed-up camera lens was due to the humidity. Temperatures in August can reach up to 33 degrees Celsius.

Bravo stars’ wedding held at Dreams Natura

In August 2022, Scheana and Brock headed to Cancun to get married.

The event was held at Dreams Natura Resort and Spa. The five-star resort is located on the beach.

Scheana’s suite featured a private pool and a stunning sea view.

A week at Dreams Natura in August 2023 would cost around $4,000 for a ‘junior suite’ with an ocean view.

Scheana’s vlogs of her wedding show her dining at El Patio which offers Mexican dining.

The resort also offers seafood eateries, Asian cuisine, Italian dining as well as a steakhouse and a coffee and ice cream parlor.

There’s also a spa at the resort which offers all kinds of luxurious treatments including spa packages for bridal parties.

WATCH VANDERPUMP RULES ON BRAVO WEDNESDAYS AT 9 PM