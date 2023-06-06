Tom Schwartz has become a household name, as well as the rest of Lisa Vanderpump’s Pump Rules cast due to recent dramas, so of course, fans want to know everything about their lives, including where he went to college, and what he studied.

The no 40-year-old rosed to fame when he appeared in the first season of Vanderpump Rules as Katie Maloney‘s partner. Since then we’ve seen him marry, divorce, and open up two bars, but things could have been very different for him.

We take a look at where Tom Schwartz went to college, and what career path he could’ve taken before his Vanderpump Rules fame.

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for House of Barrie

Where did Tom Schwartz go to college and what did he study?

Tom Schwartz went to Florida State University, where he studied medicine, although he chose not to pursue it.

“I was pre-med in college. [But] what I really wanted to do was act. I thought, ‘Who am I to think I can be an actor?’ I tried to deny the feeling for a while but then I got into print [modeling] work and the entire being on set thing was really fun,” Schwartz told Modent Mag.

The average salary of a doctor in the U.S. is around $230k, which means Schwartzy could’ve had a six-figure salary if he went down that path without the Vanderpump Rules paycheck.

In the early seasons of Pump Rules, we saw Tom trying to make it as a mactor, and joined him for an array of (underwear) modeling shoots.

Now, he owns bars Shwartz and Sandys and TomTom with co-star and bestie, Tom Sandoval.

Schwartz isn’t the only Vanderpump college graduate

Schwartz isn’t the only Vanderpump Rules cast member who went to college before appearing on the hit Bravo show, although he seems to have moved the furthest away from his degree.

As we’ve heard her speak about on the show, Scheana Shay studied broadcast journalism, radio, and TV production at Azuza Pacific University.

Ariana Madix studied theater arts at Flagler College in Florida, and ex-castmate Stassi Schroeder gained an English writing degree from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

The star recently entered Stars on Mars to ‘escape reality’

Broadening his reality TV experience, the 40-year-old made his debut on the new FOX show, Stars on Mars on June 6.

The show sees twelve celebrities live in a ‘space station’ together and embark on an adventure simulating life on Mars.

Although the cast joked they wanted Matt Damon, they were graced with Tom Schwartz’s presence as his intro savagely said: “Currently known for Scandoval.”

The Pump Rules star said he chose to do the show as ‘ironically’ he need an escape from reality, specifically, ‘his reality.’