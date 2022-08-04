











In 2022, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans may be wondering where Erika Girardi lives now. She previously lived in a $13M mansion but life for the Bravo star is looking slightly different nowadays. Speaking to Bravo, she said that her current home is like a “little baby doll house”.

RHOBH season 12 launched in May 2022 and it’s safe to say that this year’s episodes have been jam-packed with drama. RHOBH fans were given a glimpse into Erika’s life as she filed for divorce from Tom Girardi in season 11. In the new season, she’s embarking on single life and living alone. Season 12 also brought with it the addition of newcomer, Diana Jenkins, who hasn’t gotten on with every member of the RHOBH cast.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Erika used to live in an LA mansion

RHOBH’s Erika Jayne married Thomas Girardi in 2000. During their marriage, the two resided in a Pasadena mansion. However, Erika filed for divorce from Tom in 2020.

Her former home was worth $13M per The Sun and was a “5-acre estate with two dining rooms, high ceilings and even a spiral staircase”.

Erika has now left her old house behind and Tom is reportedly living in a senior living facility as of 2021.

Where does Erika Girardi live now?

Nowadays, Erika Girardi is living in a 1920’s Spanish-style home in the Fairfax area of LA. It’s located on Citrus Avenue and sprawls 2,115 square feet.

The RHOBH star’s home is a single-story property with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Details of her home can be viewed on the Bienstock Group website. On their site, the home is listed as being worth almost $1.6M.

Bravo TV reports that Erika moved into the house in 2021.

View Instagram Post

Bravo got a peek inside Erika’s new house

In a 2022 interview with Erika Jayne, Bravo TV got a glimpse inside her home as she explained what it looks like on an ‘interview day’.

Erika said that “it looks like chaos” as she showed Bravo around her home and explained what her look was going to be for her interview.

Bravo writes that on a 2021 episode of RHOBH, Erika said that she hasn’t lived alone for around 30 years and that it was “quiet”.

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK