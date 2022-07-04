











Since launching on Bravo in 2014, Southern Charm has garnered many fans who can’t get enough of Shep, Austen, Madison and co. The show returned for its eighth season in 2022 and still features many familiar faces in its cast. There are also lots of newcomers to Southern Charm in 2022 including Marcie Hobbs and Olivia Flowers.

Patricia Altschul and her son, Whitney Sudler-Smith are synonymous with Southern Charm and if there’s anyone to go to regarding dinner parties and etiquette, it’s Patricia. So, let’s find out more about where Patricia from Southern Charm lives and what she’s up to in 2022.

Meet Patricia Altschul

Patricia Altschul and her son, Whitney Sudler-Smith have appeared on Bravo’s Southern Charm since the show first began.

The Southern Charm star was born in Jacksonville, Florida in 1941 making her 81 years old in 2022.

Despite her age, Patricia is still oozing grace and charm and starring on a hit reality TV show.

Where does Patricia from Southern Charm live?

Some Southern Charm viewers may be shocked to find out that Patricia hasn’t always lived in Charleston, after all she’s the go-to gal for Southern hospitality.

As per Bravo TV, she was born in Florida and grew up in Virginia. Later in life she moved to New York and finally settled in Charleston.

The mansion that Patricia calls home was built in 1853. She bought the house in 2008 for $4.8M and, speaking to ET, she said that he felt a “kinship” with the property as the man who built the house, Isaac Jenkins Mikell, did so for his fourth wife and Patricia has been married three times.

ET reports that the house has 10 bedrooms and is filled with all kinds of artwork and collectables.

Patricia is an author and art collector

A quick glimpse of Patricia’s Charleston mansion and it’s clear to see that she’s an avid art collector.

Speaking to ET, Patricia said that she collects art and has millions of dollars worth of collectables in her home. She said that her paintings have been displayed in museums all over the world.

She has a rare silhouette collection, art from the Whithouse and many other quirky pieces.

As per Patricia’s Instagram bio, she is also the author of The Art of Southern Charm which was published in 2017.

