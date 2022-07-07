Where ex-RHOA stars are now - From RHODubai cameo to Netflix's leading actress













Phaedra Parks made an unexpected appearance on the latest Real Housewives of Dubai episode, so now it’s got fans asking: where are the other ex-RHOA stars?

Bravo has travelled across the globe to follow the glam ladies of Dubai with their UAE spin-off, and what we didn’t expect was a cameo from Real Housewives Of Atlanta alum, Phaedra Parks. The Versace-clad TV star was in town visiting Caroline Brooks after meeting through her cousin, Shawn.

They connected when Phaedra was searching for an investment property in Dubai and now, they’re “soul sisters”.

Girl talk wasn’t short in the episode, with Phaedra asking about Dubai’s dating scene. After listening to the marriage culture, it sounds like she’s pretty interested.

We know what she’s up to, so how about her fellow ex-RHOA co-stars?

Where the former RHOA ladies are now

Phaedra Parks

Phaedra starred on RHOA from season 3 to season 9, during which she was married to Apollo Nida. In 2014, the businessman was sentenced to eight years in prison for mail, wire and bank fraud, reported People. They share two sons: Ayden and Dylan.

She moved on with actor Medina Islam, though they split in January 2021.

Her empire expanded with an acting debut in Allblk’s anthology series, Covenant, in October 2021, portraying matriarch Bernice Whitfield.

48-year-old Phaedra Parks is only guest-appearing on Real Housewives of Dubai, so you can catch more of her on season 2 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip now.

Net worth: $6 Million

DeShawn Snow

DeShawn departed from the reality show after season 1, but that doesn’t mean there was no drama off-camera.

The former Bravo star divorced husband and NBA athlete, Eric Snow, after 12 years of marriage in 2010. Since the split was so public, the mother-of-three resorted to working out to relieve her stress.

“I felt everything was out of my control,” she told US Magazine. “I had no control over anything that was happening in my life and the weight and working out was something I could control.”

She’s no longer in the reality world and aside from being a proud mom of three, she’s a real estate agent at Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty.

Her bitter break-up inspired her to empower women through life coaching, as well as her children’s book series: Lil Shawnee.

Net worth: $1.5 million

Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Kim’s RHOA career began in 2008 and wrapped up in 2012 during the fifth season, though she returned as a friend in 2017 – 2018.

The 44-year-old tied the knot with Atlanta Falcons football player Kroy Biermann in November 2011. They’re parents to four children: Kroy Jagger, Kash Kade, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren. Kim has a total of six children, including two daughters – Brielle and Ariana – from previous relationships.

She tried her hand at dancing on the 21st season of Dancing With The Stars (DWTS). Paired with Tony Dovolani, her participation was short-lived after withdrawing in week 3 due to a mini-stroke.

That following year, A Kim dived into skincare with Kashmere Kollections in 2016.

The reality star followed in the Kardashian footsteps with her beauty line, KAB Cosmetics, as if she didn’t have enough on her plate. Co-founded with Ariana and Brielle, it sells everything from lip kits to blush palettes.

Another Kardashian-esque venture: The Biermann’s closet.

Net worth: $3 million

Kim Fields

Kim had already established herself as a talented actress and director before Real Housewives fame. Credits include Kenan & Kel, The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air, and What to Expect When You’re Expecting.

Her one-season stint on RHOA ended in 2016 (season 8), though she returned to our screens on Dancing With The Stars season 22. Unfortunately, she didn’t progress very far and finished in eighth place.

Since then, she’s starred in four Christmas movies and guest-starred as Sandra in a 2019 episode of Cobra Kai, among others. Behind the camera, she helmed one episode of Disney’s Raven’s Home, and several instalments of Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan.

You can catch her now as Regina Upshaw, the matriarch in Netflix’s The Upshaws.

Net worth: $8 million

