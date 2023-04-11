Ashley Marti is best known for her role in Below Deck Sailing Yacht, but she has been absent from season 4, and the chaos aboard Parsifal III isn’t the same without her. Where is Ashley on Below Deck season 4?

The Bravo star got caught up in a lot of the drama on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3. The bombshell hooked up with Tom Pearson and got stuck in a love triangle with him and Gary King. After Tom was fired she pursued Gary, who in the reunion said it was a “mistake” to hook up with her. Ouch.

With season 4 of Below Deck well underway, many fans are keen to know where Ashley Marti is, let’s see what she is up to in 2023.

Screenshot from hayu’s YouTube video titled: ‘Ashley’s Obsession With Gary Gets Awkward | Season 3 | Below Deck Sailing Yacht’

Where is Ashley on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

The New York native did not return for the show’s reunion after her rocky season. So, it’s safe to say, fans want to know where she is now.

The former stewardess has decided on a career change and instead of doing Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4, Ashley Marti joined OnlyFans.

Many fans were not shocked by the news as she regularly posts bikini photos on her Instagram account. However, unless it is a brand sponsorship, she’s not paid for her Instagram posts; so she decided to charge fans for her content.

Ashley Marti is now an OnlyFans star

OnlyFans is an online content subscription service where fans pay to see creators’ content. Creators can post all sorts of content, including explicit material, and they can also chat with their fans.

Ashley’s OnlyFans account is linked to her Instagram, where she is known on the platform as ‘Eatin Ash.’ She charges $12.50 per month to subscribe to her exclusive content.

Ashley offers 10% off a subscription for 3 months and 15% off for customers subscribing for 12 months. In her OnlyFans bio, she explains that she responds to messages that leave her a tip and will listen to any ideas for themed content.

Ashley Marti makes serious money from Only Fans

In June 2022, Ashley Marti thanked Bravo via her Twitter account, for mentioning her OnlyFans channel. The reality TV star said that the “free OF publicity” has earned her a whopping sum.

Marti confessed: “I love waking up and seeing that in a couple of hours, I’ve made more money than Bravo paid me for six weeks.”