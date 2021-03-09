Where and when is Below Deck Sailing Yacht filmed? Filming of Bravo series explained!











Below Deck Sailing Yacht returned for its second series in early March 2021 but where and when was it filmed?

The Below Deck franchise has got audiences hooked since the original show premiered on the Bravo network back in 2013.

The spin-off series, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, is back for its second outing and many viewers want to know more about the show’s filming location.

So, where and when was the Bravo show filmed?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Season 2

The second season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht premiered on Bravo on March 1st, 2021.

The series has returned with familiar cast member Captain Glenn Shepard, however, there are plenty of new stars added to this season which fans are pretty excited about.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s first series aired in February last year.

Where was Below Deck Sailing Yacht filmed?

Split, Croatia.

The second season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht was filmed in Split, Croatia, which is one of the most popular touristic destinations of the country.

Similar to other European countries, Croatia’s tourism industry was also affected by the pandemic situation.

Iva Bahunek, who is Head of the Croatian Tourist Board’s office in Los Angeles, said that “the show will last at least 16 weeks, which is the perfect time period for the additional promotion of Croatia, as this upcoming period is when Americans most often book their travels.”

“An additional benefit is the fact that this series is also being aired in other countries, and we are especially happy that production team’s assessment that, of all the seasons so far, the most attractive and interesting season was filmed in Croatia,” Iva added.

I am excited for season 2 of #belowdecksailing! 😁 @glennshephard — Sharon (@SharonSchrank1) February 15, 2021

When was Below Deck Sailing Yacht filmed?

In the summer of 2020.

Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht was filmed throughout the summer of 2020, after the Covid-19 pandemic had started. According to HTZ, the show was filmed in the Split Aquatorium during July, August and September 2020.

Captain Glenn revealed that the cast and crew followed “very strict protocols”, which is why the show’s stars are not seen wearing masks.

Cast members had to quarantine upon arrival in Croatia and were given daily health checks, including PCR tests, during filming of the second series.

