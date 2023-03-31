Kat Held became a beloved Below Deck member with her season 1 and 2 shenanigans, so where is she 10 years on from her reality debut?

Kat Held is an OG member of Below Deck‘s crew; she made her debut as the second stewardess on Honor, season 1’s 164ft mega-yacht.

Although she didn’t lead the crew, her outgoing personality commanded the screen. Her most memorable moments include the intense rivalry with chief stew Adrienne Gang and the iconic line, “Kat wants to go to the bar!”

The 38-year-old left the Bravo show after just two seasons, but her Below Deck legacy has never been forgotten, so what is she up to in 2023?

Where is Below Deck’s Kat Held now?

Although she quit reality TV, Kat didn’t retire from the seven seas. She returned to Rhode Island to work as a bartender at Rhode Island Yach Club for six months. According to her LinkedIn, her career as a stewardess ended in September 2019, so it’s likely she took up some yacht jobs over the years.

Held returned to education and studied at the Bon Secours College of Nursing in Virginia.

She currently resides in Las Vegas.

Her profile also lists entrepreneur as an occupation; in February 2022, she asked Twitter followers for name suggestions for a global CBD company, but it’s unknown if they are related. There is no other information for her business online.

Kat is mostly inactive on social media, but if she does tweet, it’s related to Below Deck drama and communications with her former castmates.

She even threatened to spill the tea in November 2021, asking fans: “Should I start spilling the beans about what really went on while filming BelowDeck? What the truth is about the others I filmed with?”

She never delivered the juicy gossip, unfortunately.

What happened between Kat and Chef Ben Robinson?

The word on the street was that Kat and Ben Robinson had an onboard romance but the former clarified to Bravo that nothing went down between them.

Kat was the first of several crew members the British chef was rumored to have had a fling.

One speculation that turned out to be true was Ben and Kate Chastain. The pair casually hooked up, and Kate named him as her favorite crew member on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, but not without adding: “That might be because we had sex.”

As for her relationship status, Kate confirmed she is single and raising her baby alone.