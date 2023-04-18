Sierra Storm left Below Deck after season 4, so what happened to her and what is she up to in 2023? Reality Titbit looks into her new career.

Sierra Storm is one of the many Below Deck stars who disappeared after just one season and while many continued their yacht crew member career off-screen, the third stewardess took a different path.

The former reality star appeared in season 4, during which she was involved in drama with deckhand Kyle Dixon and bosun Kelley Johnson, but things were never resolved as there was no reunion special.

Her Bravo stint may have ended, but her career has shown no signs of stopping. Here’s what she’s been up to in 2023.

Where is Below Deck’s Sierra Storm now?

After leaving season 4’s 154ft mega-yacht Valor, Sierra swapped the seas for the skies as she became a corporate flight attendant for VistaJet, a position she held for 11 months until April 2017.

During her employment as cabin crew, the Miami native also returned below deck as a chief stewardess for M/Y Antares and Super Yachts. In total, Sierra has over five years of experience as chief stew under her belt, even before Below Deck aired.

Her career on luxury boats officially ended in April 2021 and has since become a flight attendant for private aircraft serving CEOs and politicians.

Storm’s exact age in 2023 is unknown, but given that her Bravo profile introduces her as age 26 in 2016, Reality Titbit predicts she is about 33 years old.

Sierra Storm and Kelley Johnson butted heads over Kyle Dixon

Below Deck would be incomplete without a little romance and bickering. In season 4, Sierra and Kelley Johnson brought the tension with their personality differences. According to Johnson, Storm had a tendency to blow things out of proportion.

“She really means well in everything she does,” he noted, “but there are times where it’s just too much for her when it shouldn’t be anything at all. And unfortunately, we just seem to butt heads way too many times.”

It was clear that they weren’t going to have the smoothest friendship when romance became involved – and not between them. Deckhand Kyle pursued Sierra, but Kelley accused her of toying with his feelings as she was texting a guy back home.

“He [Kyle] did spend a lot of money to take her out fishing and then she’s texting this guy back home,” Johnson ranted. “And then she wants him to take her to dinner. And it’s like, ‘Why are you going to spend more money on her if she’s not interested?'”

That being said, Kyle was also dating a transgender woman named Ashley back in England, so clearly the crew members weren’t meant to be.