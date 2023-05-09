Bravo’s new reality series, Dancing Queens, follows six talented women and their passion for dance, so where is the show filmed?

If you thought the world of dance was simple, think again. Bravo‘s new reality series, Dancing Queens, focuses on a group of women dedicated to ballroom dancing as they navigate the competitive and drama-filled industry.

Winning competitions aren’t their only priority. The dancers are forced to balance their hobby with motherhood and their full-time job, which may see them clash with their families. Think a heightened version of Dance Moms.

The series is part of the network’s new programming, alongside the Summer House spin-off, Martha’s Vineyard. We know the spin-off is filmed on the island south of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, but what about Dancing Queens?

Where is Bravo’s Dancing Queens filmed?

Filming took place primarily in New York, but the camera crew traveled nationwide for the dancing competitions.

Stay-at-home mom Sabrina Strasser hinted that filming took place in the Big Apple was in the works in January 2022 as she tagged New York as the location of her Instagram post. She wore a yellow fringe ballroom dress while filming against a green screen, most likely for a confessional.

Sabrina also tagged the username “patricksays” in the photo, which the same producer her co-star, Leonie Biggs, tagged in a Dancing Queens post.

The biggest hint, however, came courtesy of business owner Gaëlle Benchetrit. She dropped a major clue in August 2022 when she posted about her last competition, the Millenium Dancesport Championships in Dallas, Texas.

“What an amazing experience always with all of my competitors,” she captioned the video. “Especially with my Queens,” Gaëlle added alongside a wink face. If that isn’t a hint that they were filming, we don’t know what is.

The clip also showed her co-star Pooja Mehta dancing nearby, wearing the same red dress she wore in the trailer.

Filming took place for the majority of 2022 and cast scouting occurred as early as 2020. Sabrina revealed she was grocery shopping three years ago when she received a text regarding the series.

Dancing Queens is Bravo’s second dance-based show

Bravo tends to follow the dramatic lives of the rich and famous, but Dancing Queens is a breath of fresh air with its niche category. It is the network’s second-ever dance series after 2008’s Step It Up And Dance, which followed 12 dancers as they master a range of styles.

The contestants, primarily in their 20s, were mentored by theatre director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, but the women of Dancing Queens can only rely on themselves.

Dancing Queens premieres on Bravo on May 9, at 9pm. Streaming is available the next day on Peacock.