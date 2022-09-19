









There’s another break-up in the Bravo universe as it is confirmed former Real Housewives of Orange County husband David Beador is separating from his new wife.

David Beador starred on the show while married to RHOC star Shannon Beador, who he was married to for 17 years. The Bravo series documented the breakdown of their relationship which came after David had an affair.

After they officially parted ways, David Beador found love with another, tying the knot again. Now, it has been confirmed that David has filed for divorce papers. So, let’s take a look at where David is now as news of his break-up circulates.

Photo by Jerod Harris/WireImage,

David Beador cites ‘irreconcilable differences’ as he splits from new wife

David Beador has split from his wife Lesley Cook after just 23 months of marriage, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason behind their divorce, as reported by the Daily Mail. David and Lesley were married on October 15, 2020 and welcomed a daughter, Anna Love Beador, four months later.

The couple got together just one year before David Beador finalised his divorce with Real Housewives star Shannon Beador. Shannon has kept his surname despite having been legally separated for the past three years.

Back in 2018, things were reportedly going so strong with David and Lesley that the couple were rumoured to have their own RHOC spin-off made.

David and Lesley Beador were last spotted in Montana

Earlier this summer, Lesley Beador (née Cook) shared images of her and David travelling in Montana. They were on the trip with their 19-month old daughter Anna.

Lesley shared a picture of the family of three to Instagram back on July 10, 2022. The Beadors were all smiles just two months ago and Lesley hinted they were headed to Paris next in the comments.

They separated officially on September 15, 2022 according to PEOPLE’s report. This is just shy of one month from their wedding anniversary.

A look at where David Beador is now

David Beador has no social media and so over the past few years, we have been getting updates on him via Lesley Beador’s social media. She frequently posted about the couple on Instagram, where they were posting romantic snaps just months ago.

Although David Beador rose to fame when residing in Orange County, California, the former reality star relocated in recent years. When together with Lesley Beador, the couple spent their time between Orange County and Park City, Utah, where David owned a property.

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE reveal that the assets are yet to be determined in the divorce and so it is unclear if David will remain in his Utah property or return to the OC full-time. The court documents read: “The full nature and extent of Petitioner’s separate property is to be determined at time of trial or settlement… Given the very short term marriage, there are nominal community property assets and debts. There is a Prenuptial Agreement effective Oct. 9, 2020 that controls.”

David Beador is seeking joint physical and legal custody of their daughter, Anna Love Beador.

Photo by David A. Walega/Getty Images

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK