Where is Landon from Southern Charm? Updates on Bravo star in 2021!

Landon Clements, who stopped appearing on the series in 2017, was amongst the Charleston singletons which cameras followed.

They take on their personal and professional lives while trying to preserve their family names – and fans are curious about where Landon is.

So where is Landon from Southern Charm now? Why did she leave before?

Landon on Southern Charm

With seasons 1 and 2 re-airing on our screens, fans are reflecting back on Landon’s time on the reality TV show

She was known as Ashley’s friend who started appearing on Southern Charm’s season 2, having moved back to Charleston after a divorce.

Landon continued to star in the series until season 4, which involved her being accused of flirting with Austen Kroll, and Thomas Ravenel.

At the time, co-star Kathryn Dennis said Landon had “a lot of questionable things” about her, with Landon saying it may be down to their insecurities.

Why did Landon leave Southern Charm?

She left to pursue a career in real estate in California

Landon, now 39, packed up from her Charleston hometown to move away, meaning her time on the show simultaneously ended.

She was also facing issues with some of her co-stars at the time, and left after season 4 of Southern Charm.

Some fans were shocked that she left with “no explanation”, and questioned what the back story of her exit meant.

Where is Landon now?

Landon went on to work for Engel & Völkers Real Estate in California.

She also regularly visits the Sky Dogs Sanctuary to look after the horses and donkeys in their care, based in Malibu, CA.

The former Southern Charm star is also a stepmother to teenage girl Lola, and regularly spends time with her two nieces.

