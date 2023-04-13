As Vanderpump Rules’ season 10 reunion is on its way, fans are curious to know where season 1 star Laura Leigh is now.

Vanderpump Rules first kicked off in 2013 and ten years ago many of the show’s current cast members were just starting out in the reality TV world.

Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, and more Bravo stars have appeared on the show for the past decade. But fans want to know more about one cast member who is no longer on the series.

So, who is Laura-Leigh Moser? Let’s take a look at where the Pump Rules star is now.

Who is Laura-Leigh from Pump Rules?

Laura-Leigh Moser is an actress and former reality TV star.

She’s 32 years old and hails from Staten Island, New York.

Laura-Leigh appeared on Vanderpump Rules in 2013 during season 1.

She worked at SUR and grew close to Jax Taylor, spending almost every day together for a period of time after his split from Stassi Schroeder.

However, Jax wasn’t looking for a relationship and the two never got together officially.

She left to star in a Jennifer Aniston movie

Laura-Leigh’s time on Vanderpump Rules is memorable for many viewers, however, she wasn’t on the show for long.

She only starred on the Bravo show for one season.

Then in her early twenties, Laura-Leigh was offered an acting role in a Jennifer Aniston movie called We’re The Millers. The film came out in 2013.

Where is Laura-Leigh from Vanderpump Rules now?

After Gillian Jacobs’ appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in April 2023, many fans are curious to know where Laura-Leigh is now.

Gillian made reference to Laura-Leigh during her Bravo show appearance and fans are now calling for “icon” Laura-Leigh to return to Pump Rules.

In 2023, Laura-Leigh can be found on Instagram at @bluejeanbaby214 with over 8k followers.

She includes some of the movies and TV series she’s appeared in on her IG bio including Vanderpump Rules, We’re The Millers, Under the Silver Lake, and Gossip Girl.