Where is Randall Emmett now? The question comes amid Bravo’s documentary, The Randall Scandal, which focused on how Mark Wahlberg’s Entourage character Turtle was based on him, and whether the FBI is investigating him.

Lala Kent’s ex-fiance, Randall, often appeared on Vanderpump Rules while they were together. However, he’s left the limelight big time, despite being close friends with many stars in the media industry – such as Mark Wahlberg.

When The Randall Scandal began airing on Bravo on May 22, many began to wonder what happened to Randall and where he is now. He responded to rumors that the FBI are investigating him earlier this year, pre-documentary.

Where is Randall Emmett now?

Randall is focusing on his life as a devoted father alongside his work as a producer. In November 2022, he attended the Savage Salvation premiere – directed by Randall – with Robert De Niro at Helen Mills Theater.

More recently, he celebrated his daughter’s second birthday, as well as his own. In early May, he attended the Miami Dolphins Formula 1 event, and just two months earlier, wrote: “Here’s to another year, so much to be thankful for.”

When it came to his daughter’s birthday, he wrote:

2 years! Happy Birthday to my little angel. You are the light that keeps my heart shining. You have the kindest soul and bring happiness to everyone around you. I love watching you learn and grow every day. From your love of mini cupcakes to walking around the house yelling “pickleball,” I’m so proud to be your father. I love you forever and always. Happy Birthday Ocean 💙🦈.

Randall has three children, including two with actress Ambyr Childers who he was previously married to, and one with Lala Kent. He and Lala split in November 2021 after he allegedly cheated on her with multiple women.

Entourage’s Turtle loosely based on him

Randall was part of Wahlberg’s “entourage” and he worked for the actor as his assistant. Emmett met Wahlberg through a friend and had an instant connection over their mutual love of film, The New York Film Academy reports.

Although the character Turtle was based on several assistants, Randall revealed on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast that the role was inspired by three different assistants, including himself.

“But I think there’s about three of us that kind of were put together and inspired by it,” he recalls. “You know, I’m sure that there are stories they took from me and stories they took from him [Eric Murphy, Wahlberg’s first assistant].”

Randall proudly states that he is the producer of The Irish Man Film and Power on Starz, and has six seasons and over 120 movies under his name. He also writes that he has 1 billion dollars in the box office to date.

Randall denies the FBI is investigating

Randall shut down reports that the FBI is investigating him for pedophilia in January 2023. He took to social media to shut down the allegations and said in an Instagram video, as per Page Six:

At this point, the lies have been stretched so far. We spent today getting confirmation because we knew there was no truthfulness to any of this, that the FBI has never been investigating me and isn’t investigating me because there’s nothing to investigate.

His ex-wife Childers, who shares 12-year-old London and 9-year-old Rylee with the filmmaker, alleged in a signed declaration that the FBI investigated her ex-husband for “suspected child exploitation and pedophilia.”

