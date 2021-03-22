Where is Rocky from Below Deck? Former steward is now living in Hawaii!











Former Below Deck steward Rocky has not been appeared on the series for a while, which has left viewers heartbroken. So, where is she?

Rocky Dakota departed from the series – by diving off the yacht – when she didn’t agree with Captain Lee’s decision to let chef Leon Walker go.

She spent one charter on the Below Deck yacht, before later joining her former crew members on the show’s 100th episode celebration.

Rocky has been on fan’s minds since her departure, who are wondering what happened to her. So, where is the former third stew?

Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Who is Rocky Dakota?

Raquel “Rocky” Dakota first appeared on Below Deck aged 26.

She was raised in a Californian aquatic circus, and is the daughter of two Eco-activists, including her world champion surfer mom and surgeon dad.

This is My House: Trailer - BBC

Rocky is now a surfer and competitive national diver, and earned an athletic scholarship to the University of Hawaii.

The graduate of a BA in U.S. History, Rocky has travelled all over the world, as a certified ski instructor, surf guide, aquabat, angler, yogi, and cook!

She was drawn to the yacht scene after she attended culinary school in the Big Apple, and has since lived in the mountains, the city, and the sea.

I’m haunted by that episode of below deck where Rocky put grenadine on the oysters — rae paoletta (@PAYOLETTER) March 2, 2021

BELOW DECK: When was Rachel on America’s Next Top Model?

What happened to Rocky on Below Deck?

Rocky left because didn’t agree with Captain Lee’s decision to let her best friend and chef Leon Walker go

Although Rocky ended up returning to the season to complete the charter, Captain Lee revealed he was very close to firing her from the yacht.

This was the only charter she completed with the Eros crew.

She then returned for the show’s 100th episode celebration, where she had an awkward conversation with former cast member Kate Chastain.

Rocky also admitted she was “trying to quit” when she dove off the yacht.

Oh, it was close, so close. https://t.co/4EBRCH8Gqh — Captain Lee (@capthlr) October 30, 2020

DR. PIMPLE POPPER: What happened to Kevin Olaeta?

Where is Rocky from Below Deck now?

Rocky is currently working as an outcall massage therapist in Hawaii.

Her goal is to help clients improve their rhythm, so that they can flow as freely as possible in and out of the water.

She’s returned to Hawaii, where she previously stayed during college, and has been in a relationship with a called Mark for at least three years.

In January 2017, Rocky’s sister Sophia Tiare Bartlow – who she shared the same birthday with two years apart – died following a car crash.

Rocky wrote on Instagram that “it’s true what doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger” to commemorate two years since her sister’s death.

WATCH BELOW DECK ON BRAVO EVERY MONDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK