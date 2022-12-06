Southern Hospitality, the spin-off series to Southern Charm has landed on Bravo and fans are eager to know where it’s filmed.

The show lets us into the life of Leva Bonaparte and the dramas she faces with her staff along the way. But in the background of the staff drama are some pretty great locations, so of course, fans want to know where they are.

We take a look into the locations used in filming Southern Hospitality.

Where is Southern Hospitality filmed?

According to Cinemaholic, Southern Hospitality is filmed entirely in South Carolina, specifically in Charleston.

The show is focused on Leva Bonaparte’s clubs and restaurants, the main one being Republic Garden & Lounge, which is the main filming location.

Leva and her husband Lamar own four locations on King Street, Bourbon N’ Bubbles, 1st Place, Mesu, and of course Republic Garden and Lounge.

Bourbon N’ Bubbles is also used to film a few portions of the show.

In the first episode of Southern Hospitality, Leva tells viewers:

“I want you to have such a good time in one of my restaurants, that you just walk up the street to another one.”

King Street location is ‘uncomparable’

Viewers got to know Charleston well in Southern Charm, however, Southern Hospitality is all about letting viewers into the club scene.

Speaking to Bravo’s The Daily Dish about the Charleston party life, Leva said:

“There is no city that has nightlife like Charleston, and I mean [out of] every city in the USA,” Leva said. “I don’t really think there’s anything comparable to our King Street on any given night.”

Leva advises staff to keep their drama off the premises

Although the show is all about bringing drama and entertainment to viewers, Leva told Bravo that she advises her employees to keep their PDA and drama off the Republic premises.

“Just keep your stuff outside the gates [of Republic]. Like, if you want to have fights, do them somewhere else when you’re not wearing a Republic T-shirt… I don’t want it in my space. I don’t want it to affect my business.”

“I’m not in the scene, but I do know the scene,” she added.

Let’s hope they don’t completely cut down on the drama!

