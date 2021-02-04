Where is Summer House on Bravo filmed? Season 5 location explored!











Summer House is back for its fifth season on Bravo. Filmed at a brand new place, here’s everything you need to know about the location…

A group of ten friends living in New York come together each year, between Memorial Day and Labour Day – and it’s all captured on camera.

As they let loose, they are back for another season on Thursday (January 4), which will see new dramas unfold as they revisit old flames, and reunite.

So, where is Summer House on Bravo filmed? We explored its new location!

Screenshot: Your First Look At Summer House Season 5, Bravo

Where is Summer House 2021 filmed?

The Hamptons, New York

The cast members will be quarantining together for six weeks, in a new home based in the Hamptons.

The cast were also reportedly likely to have been filmed outside of the house, such as when going out to restaurants.

Its specific location within the Hamptons has not been specified.

im genuinely so happy that #summerhouse is back on tonight 🥺 — ansap (@anniesapio) February 4, 2021

DISCOVERY: Is Misfit Garage cancelled?

Where is Summer House usually filmed?

1451 Deerfield Rd, Water Mill, The Hamptons

The first season was filmed at 90 Harbor Rd in Napeague.

However, they mixed things up when the following seasons took place at 1451 Deerfield Rd. in Water Mill, where three seasons were shot.

Owned by Brian Ammar, the usual house is firmly tucked away in the woods within a gated area.

Summer House comes back on tonight and I couldn’t be more excited 🍷🏡🤩 #summerhouse #Bravo — Lindsey (@littlelytton) February 4, 2021

AMERICAN PICKER: What happened to Frank Fritz?

When was Summer House 2021 filmed?

July 2020

Filming took place during the last week of July, for six weeks.

Usually, filming takes place from Friday to Sunday, with the cast going back to New York during the week.

This year was slightly different, as they stayed there the entire time.

This was mainly due to Covid-19 restrictions, with each cast member or couple getting their own separate bedroom.

On September 15, cast member Kyle confirmed on Instagram that filming had been wrapped up for the season.

WATCH SUMMER HOUSE ON BRAVO FROM THURSDAY FEBRUARY 4 AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK