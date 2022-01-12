Where is the Sunstone Winery as seen on Vanderpump Rules?











Fancy an organic vineyard retreat? If you watched the latest Vanderpump Rules episode, you probably do. We explored the costs, address and incredible scenery where the Bravo cast visited…

From relationship dramas – such as the sudden split of James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss – to friendship fallouts, several fans would agree that the crew could definitely do with a relaxing wine-tasting trip.

And so they went… But despite the beauty of the scenery, the vacation erupted into chaos. Many viewers were frustrated that the cast members didn’t seem to be taking in the views and instead were focused on their life issues.

So, where is the winery as seen on the series? The location’s costs, address and beauty explored below.

Where is the Sunstone Winery?

The Sunstone Winery is a wine-tasting venue surrounded by sweeping views overlooking the Santa Ynez Mountains. It sits on a 55-acre estate villa and is an organic vineyard retreat, located just 35 minutes north of Santa Barbara.

It was built from limestone imported from a small village in France, and wood beams and roof tiles reclaimed from a 19th century lavender factory, once owned by Queen Victoria!

With a villa for people to stay at, the place is built on 8,500 square feet of luxury living space. Sunstone has several offerings, including wine in their lavender and rosemary-filled courtyard.

But if you like more of an adventure, they also allow guests to drink wine at stone caves, or for a quieter moment, you can have lunch at a picnic table near olive and oak trees.

Vanderpump Rules: Cost and location

The winery that the Pump Rules cast attended was the Sunstone Winery in the Santa Ynez valley. It is known for being an incredible wedding venue and was founded in 1990.

While a tasting flight of six wines is $20 per person, guests can also choose to stay in the Sunstone Villa they are a Club Sunstone Reserve Member. Wedding packages start at $50,000 and require the use of a preferred wedding planner.

The villa, which was completed in 2004 is built on 8,500 square feet of luxury living space. It has five master suites each replete with its own private bath, fine linens and bedding.

It also includes eight fireplaces, a billiards room and numerous terraces and patios with views of the mountains and vineyard. So it’s cosy, historical and has wine at the touch of finger!

What happened on the Pump Rules trip?

It was all in aid of James and Raquel’s engagement. When the couple, who are no longer together, first got there, the others had already been sent on a wine-tasting course.

James revealed that it was “ironic” that his engagement party was being held at a winery, as he has dealt with alcohol issues in the past. He also claimed he has never paid for so much alcohol that he won’t be drinking.

One of the events Raquel planned was a paint and sip activity. However, ahead of the trip, both she and James were concerned that the entire party would go wrong.

Upon entering the winery castle though, they were in awe of getting their own balcony with incredible views.

Charli Burnett showed off her drinking schools, along with many other cast members who were consuming lots of wine. She said: “They won’t be able to keep up.”

