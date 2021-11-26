Where is Timothy Westbrook now, Project Runway's sustainability legend?











“Be chic, save the world”. Those are the words of Timothy Westbrook, who showcased his sustainable fashion on Project Runway season 12.

The iconic fashion competition sees contestants tasked with a new challenge each week, with a fashion show taking place in each episode.

His focus on sustainable fashion items is still remembered in 2021, after he stole the show’s 2013 premiere with the same philosophies.

Putting the catwalk aside, we got to know Timothy Westbrook. From where you can buy his collection, to his age and background, meet him here.

Who is Timothy Westbrook?

Timothy is a sustainability-driven fashion designer from New York.

He is the co-founder of Brooklyn Sewing Academy, and is best known for starring on Project Runway season 12.

Born in the Adirondack Mountains in 1989, the designer has had his work featured in Vogue and Women’s Wear Daily.

Focusing on creating environmentally pro-active clothing, the former Pfister Artist-in-Residence was 24 years old during his Project Runway stint.

Timothy’s stint on Project Runway

Timothy’s sustainable fashion was seen as controversial, which led to his elimination by the third episode of Season 12.

He failed to impress the judges with their look, using the unconventional materials they won by playing tried-and-true carnival games.

His journey started awkwardly, when Timothy was excited to see co-star Miranda, who he knew from the Milwaukee fashion industry.

However, she said he had an “ego”. Timothy described himself on the competition as a “sustainability-focused fiber artist”.

He didn’t believe in electricity or aerosol products, and preferred using dead stock and items over 20 years old, as per Entertainment Weekly.

Timothy created a dress which paid tribute to the bombing of Hiroshima. One fashion look involved using a torch to highlight synthetic fibres.

Where is the sustainable designer?

Eight years on since his appearance, Timothy is still a fashion designer. He has kept up his focus of using sustainable materials to this day.

The Project Runway star has recently launched his new 2021 collection called Vicissitude, and even made masks for the pandemic.

You can purchase some of Timothy’s designs by heading to his website and clicking on the ‘SHOP‘ section. Prices range from $90 to $2,400.

One of his collection pieces is a repurposed materials black lace dress, the most expensive item on his website for $2,400.

Timothy is also selling a sample sale of unique raincoats, which range from $600 to $700, based on the items that are still available.

