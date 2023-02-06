The cast of Vanderpump Rules might be about success, but the cast has been entangled in a few romances. Though some are still going strong until this day, fans have seen other relationships end with a lot of drama. Which couples are still together?

Vanderpump Series, a spin-off show revolving around former RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump and her businesses in West Hollywood, has become the talk of Bravo.

This comes after the cast, also staff at her restaurants, have been dealing with a lot of drama personally, professionally, and romantically.

As the new season approaches, here’s a quick refresher on which couples are still together or not. You might be surprised to find out some of them are still sharing screens despite all the drama.

Which Vanderpump Rules couples are still together?

James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss (broken up)

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Beloved couple and co-stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss ended their relationship after five years together and a marriage planned.

Before Raquel became a full-time cast member of VPR in season nine, she made several appearances throughout the seasons as James’ girlfriend and then as his fiancée.

The two went through a lot of rough patches. The majority of them are shown throughout the series. Nonetheless, both were committed to making things work.

James and Raquel were meant to tie the know in 2019 but postponed their wedding until 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the exes called it quits in 2021.

As per People, Leviss realized “her heart wasn’t in this relationship anymore”. She described it to be multiple things leading to the reason for their breakup.

Well, the two are still sharing screens on VPR. Awkward.

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber (together)

Even though his relationship with Raquel didn’t work out, the 31-year-old found love with Ally Lewber. The couple met during his deejaying performance for co-star and best friend Tom Sandoval.

It seems like James was able to move on past his previous relationship, as the news of his new girlfriend came three months after announcing his split with Raquel.

After the two met, James and Abby became a match and have been inseparable ever since. Funny enough, Abby Lewber has been introduced as a cast member of Vanderpump Rules, where fans will get to know her more.

Abby has gushed about her beau on her social media accounts, recently celebrating her 27th birthday with him.

Tom Schwarts and Katie Maloney (divorced)

Tom Schwarts and Katie Maloney will always be known for being the longest-lasting Vanderpump Rules couple. Throughout their relationships, viewers saw the two going through ups and downs.

After three years together, Tom and Katey split for good and filed for divorce. She first announced the news on her personal Instagram account a week before the news came out.

Though fans were left heartbroken, many began noticing there was trouble in paradise after spotting her without wearing her wedding ring in public and on her social media posts.

According to Life and Style Magazine, Katey said “her needs weren’t being acknowledged or fulfilled in the marriage” leading to her decision to call it quits. Nonetheless, there isn’t seem to be bad blood between the two.

Scheana Shay and Michael Shay (divorced)

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Shay’s romantic life has been filled with a lot of emotions. The reality star married Michael Shay in 2014, with their marriage only lasting three years.

The news of their divorce was a shock because fans rooted for the couple. However, their romance wasn’t as good as portrayed on Vanderpump Rules.

Despite their rocky patches, Scheana fought for their marriage to survive. She believed “everything was genuinely good”. Nonetheless, many things began to break the couple apart.

Scheana and Shay went on a second honeymoon in Hawaii right after co-stars Tom and Katie tied the knot, Bravo reported. Still, it wasn’t good enough to keep them together.

The 37-year-old said to not “see herself staying married to someone she didn’t trust”. This included his addiction to pills, rumored cheating messages, and lack of communication.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix (together)

Tom Sandoval’s list of romances included Kristin Doute. However, their relationship didn’t last as long as viewers had hoped.

Yes, there was a lot of drama involved.

Shortly after they broke up and he was labeled as “unfaithful”, Tom entered the next season with his current girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

The couple has gone from strength to strength since 2014 in VPR. Fans have seen the two reaching milestones in their relationship, such as getting their first house, becoming dog parents, and writing a book.

Despite outlets announcing a possible split, Tom and Ariana are still very much together after eight years.

WATCH VANDERPUMP RULES STARTING FEBRUARY 8 AT 9 PM ET ON BRAVO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK