









What is Whitney Rose’s net worth? Find more about the reality star, plus her age, husband and family.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City may have come to an end but viewers at home are still interested to know all the details about the show’s cast members.

Many fans are curious to find information about Whitney Rose who is a descendant of “Mormon Royalty” and has chosen to live a life without religion for over a decade.

Here’s everything you need to know about Whitney, including age, net worth and husband.

Screenshot – This Real Housewife of Salt Lake City’s Home Has Some “Shocking” Hidden Features | RHOSLC

Whitney Rose: Net worth

Whitney’s net worth is estimated to be somewhere between $3 million-$38 million.

The reality star’s exact fortune is not confirmed, but several news reports have reported that it’s in the millions.

Whitney is the business owner of her own skincare line, Iris + Beau, which offers natural and healthy products.

While her main income comes from her business, Whitney has amassed additional fortune now that she is on the Bravo series.

TLC: How much do the 1000-lb Sisters make per episode?

Whitney Rose: Age

Whitney Rose is 34 years old. She is the youngest cast member on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

But despite her young age, Whitney is already a grandmother! A step-grandmother, to be more accurate because Whitney’s husband has children from a previous relationship.

In an interview with The Salt Lake Tribune, Whitney revealed that her stepson’s partner is a mother of two twins.

NET WORTH: Love It Or List It’s David Visentin’s net worth explored

Whitney Rose: Husband

Whitney’s husband is Justin Rose.

The RHOSLC star married in her early twenties. But she tied the knot again when she met her current partner Justin. At the time, Justin was her boss at a company she worked for and the two fell madly in love.

Whitney and Justin have been married for 10 years now and are parents to two children, Bobbie and Brooks.

Whitney often takes to her Instagram profile to share pictures of her family, and you can follow her on the social media site from the link down below.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK