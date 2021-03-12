Who is Whitney from Southern Charm? Net worth and love life of producer!











Southern Charm’s Whitney Sudler-Smith is a very successful film-maker. So, how much is he worth and is he in a relationship?

He is the man behind the Bravo series, which sees several Charleston professionals attempt to preserve their family names.

Now, fans are wondering how much he is worth, considering how successful the reality TV show has been, with seven seasons behind it.

So, who is Whitney Sudler-Smith? How much is he worth?

Who is Whitney from Southern Charm?

Whitney Sudler-Smith is an American filmmaker, television director, and classically-trained guitarist.

The 52-year-old is the man behind Bravo’s Southern Charm, namely the show’s creator, and its executive producer until 2016!

Whitney, who was born in Washington and raised in Virginia, is also an executive producer on the Savannah and New Orleans spin-off shows.

He graduated from Georgetown Day School and George Washington University, before studying at Oxford University and the Alliance Française in Paris.

His career started after arriving in Los Angeles in 1996, when he directed two small films Going for Baroque and Afternoon Delight.

Whitney Sudler-Smith: Net worth

$2 million

It looks like Whitney’s income is largely due to his salary from Bravo’s Southern Charm, as part of his role as the show creator.

He doesn’t usually appear on the series as much as he used to, but it is thought that his net worth largely comes from legacy money.

This is reportedly because his mother Patricia was married to a Wall Street mogul called Arthur Altschul.

Is Whitney Sudler-Smith in a relationship?

It has not been confirmed if Whitney is in a relationship or not

Whitney recently shared a picture with Cameron Eubanks, a former cast member of Southern Charm – but it is thought they are close friends.

In 2019, he posted a picture with Larissa Marolt in Bali, Indonesia, who he was confirmed to be dating in October of that year.

There have been no news of them splitting up, so it is possible that Whitney and Larissa are still very much loved-up.

However, neither of them have shared any romantic pictures together for a while, and seem to keep their love lives fairly private.

