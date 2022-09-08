









Donnie and Kathryn Edwards were once featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Some fans of the Bravo show were pleased to see Kathryn make a reappearance during season 12. Kathryn appeared on a 2022 episode of the show as Lisa Rinna’s friend and it’s sparked a conversation on Twitter.

As Kathryn gives RHOBH some serious nostalgia, let’s take a look at when she was on the show, as well as who her husband is and Donnie Edwards’ net worth. Kathryn joined Erika, Lisa and the rest of the ladies in episode 17 ‘The Girl With The Diamond Earrings’.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Who are Donnie and Kathryn Edwards?

Donnie Edwards is a former American footballer from San Diego, California. He was born in 1973 making him 49 years old.

His wife, Kathryn, is a model and TV personality who appeared on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Kathryn appeared in the first Just Do It Nike advert and has graced the cover of many magazines in her career. Per her Bravo bio, she was signed to Elite Model Management.

When was Kathryn Edwards on RHOBH?

Throwing it back to 2015 and Kathryn Edwards was a cast member on RHOBH.

She joined the show in season 6 alongside Erika Jayne following the departure of Kim Richards and Brandi Glanville.

In her younger years, Kathryn was married to NFL Hall of Famer Marcus Allen. However, they divorced in 2001. She’s been married to Donnie since 2002.

In 2022, Kathryn made a reappearance on the show and, judging by Twitter, fans were pleased to see her back.

One person tweeted: “Unpopular opinion, but I think Kathryn had great potential as a housewife.”

Another said: “Kathryn Edwards you are a legend in my eyes. She has arrived!”.

Donnie Edwards’ net worth

Kathryn’s Bravo bio states that she and Donnie have a home in Brentwood and a second abode in San Diego.

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Donnie has a net worth of $8M. He played for the NFL and is a part of the 20/20 club.

Celebrity Net Worth continues: “In his post-football life, Edwards works with charitable organizations, including The Greatest Generations Foundation, which works to recognize and honor U.S. military veterans.”

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8/7C

