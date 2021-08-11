Who did Tom Girardi cheat on Erika with? RHOBH fans have divorce Qs!











Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne’s divorce has been aired all over RHOBH season 11. During court proceedings, she felt he was cheating on her.

In November 2020, the Bravo star officially filed for a divorce from Tom, 81, after more than 20 years of marriage together.

A source claimed on Twitter that Tom was cheating on Erika, and had been spotted with an older woman, who he kissed before leaving.

The scandal has been one of the main plots of RHOBH’s current season, as well as the legal issues surrounding Tom Girardi – seen on the August 11 ep.

Who did Tom Girardi cheat on Erika with?

It was allegedly Justice Tricia A. Bigelow

After Erika filed for divorce, she claimed that she didn’t feel like his top priority and that he was cheating on her with a Judge.

In December 2020, Erika reportedly shared some receipts to her Instagram page showing text messages and photos from a very old phone.

However, this post is no longer available, suggesting she deleted it.

She identified the woman as Justice Tricia A. Bigelow, and claimed Tom was paying her for her shopping bills and plastic surgery.

However, some viewers think the cheating accusations were meant to be a distraction from the real reasons Erika filed.

Justice’s lawyer confirmed that she had a long friendship with, and had “dated” Tom Girardi at some point, but that this happened long before she began a relationship with her husband four years ago.

We all are all thinking the same thing Tom has a mistress there lol #RHOBH — HangingoutwithJoey (@TheJoeyHernande) August 5, 2021

Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne: Divorce

Erica filed for divorce from Tom Girardi in November 2020.

Erika and Tom had been married for 21 years, but he never wore a wedding ring while they were together.

In her new book, Erika revealed that Tom told her that he would buy her anything she wanted, but he wanted to be free from wearing a ring himself.

She ditched her own wedding ring just weeks after filing for divorce.

It is thought that it was not uncommon for Erica and Tom to go months without seeing each other, as they often travelled apart.

the lawsuit against tom and erika deserves its own diamond this season #RHOBH — alex (@alex_abads) August 5, 2021

RHOBH: Fraud lawsuit

In December 2020, Erica and Tom were hit with a lawsuit.

It accused them of embezzling settlement funds intended to help the families of Lion Air Flight 610 victims.

In federal court documents obtained and reported by Us, class action firm Edelson PC claimed that their divorce is “a sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom and Erika’s money”.

It added that they “are on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds”.

