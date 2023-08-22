Below Deck Down Under kicked off its second season in 2023. While the Northern Sun may have set off from stunning Cairns, Australia, the crew experienced less than smooth sailing as two members had their employment terminated during the charter. Now, fans want to know who got fired from Below Deck Down Under.

Laura Bileskalne joined Below Deck Down Under season 2 as a newcomer to the Bravo show. However, along with another of the crew members, Laura’s time on the boat was short-lived due to inappropriate conduct. The fired crew members have been replaced by some familiar faces on the 2023 show.

Credit: Bravo YouTube channel

Who got fired from Below Deck Down Under?

Below Deck Down Under season 2 saw two crew members fired from the Northern Sun in 2023.

Laura and her co-star, Luke Jones, both had their employment contracts terminated and were asked to leave the boat.

Since their firings, both Laura and Luke have posted responses on social media.

The two were axed from the Bravo show for inappropriate conduct.

In an interview with The LA Times, a producer from the show named Nadine Rajabi said of the firings: “It was about safety.”

Laura broke silence after Below Deck firing

After what happened to Margot Sisson on Below Deck Down Under, many fans were in agreement that Laura and Luke should have been fired from the show.

Taking to Instagram on August 8, Laura wrote: “My sincere apologies to Adam, I did not realize I made him feel uncomfortable and no one should be put in that position. And to Margot for not being able to empathize. I was 29 when the show was filmed, 30 was my life-changer. I am 31 now and I am watching it as all of you, an entertainment show.”

Taking to Instagram Stories on August 21, Laura said that the negative comments she’s received as a result of what transpired on the show have pushed her into more healthy eating habits, exercise, and “self time,” as she attempts to combat the negativity with her own positive vibes.

Below Deck star has moved on

Many Below Deck Down Under fans were “furious” over Laura’s actions on Below Deck Down Under.

The former Bravo star defended Luke’s inappropriate actions aboard the Northern Sun during episode 7. Luke got into Margot’s bunk bed without her consent after the crew went on a night out.

Many viewers found the scenes “triggering,” and after Luke was fired, Captain Jason Chambers also fired Laura.

Speaking to Laura, Jason asked her: “Did you not go into Margot and say ‘Poor Luke, I wish he would’ve come and seen me?'”

He continued to add that he thought she hadn’t listened to “a word he’d said about boundaries,” and fired her mid-charter.

Laura was replaced by Jaimee Neale on the Northern Sun and she now writes in her Instagram bio that she’s based in Miami, Florida.

If you have been affected by this story, you can contact the Rape Crisis team. Call 0808 802 9999 for confidential emotional support, open 12 pm-2.30 pm, 7 pm-9.30 pm every day of the year. You can also contact Victim Support on 08 08 16 89 111.

If you have been affected by this story, you can contact the RAINN (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network, National Sexual Hotline. Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on 1 (800) 656-4673. You can also contact the Department of Defense Safe Helpline for Sexual Assault on 1 (877) 955-5247.

