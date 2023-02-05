After a decade of drama, the Vanderpump Rules series is still going strong. In this upcoming season, the show will be welcoming a few new faces, including Ally Lewber. Get ready to see a lot of drama, confrontations, and new beginnings. But first, let’s get to know Ally.

Nine seasons later, the tenth season is three days away from continuing what was left behind. In a “different game”, the cast is set to go through a period of a lot of confrontation. Nonetheless, there will also be a lot of laughter and new relationships exposed.

One member who has caught the attention is Ally Lewber, who joins the series with her boyfriend, James Kennedy. So let’s find out more about her and how the two met!

Who is Ally Lewber?

Vanderpump Rules is coming in strong bringing some of the viewers’ familiar faces. However, season 10 will also include newcomers such as Ally Lewber.

According to her LinkedIn page, Ally Lewber is an entertainment journalist with “an exuberant passion for movies, pop culture, entertainment news, and human-interest stories”.

She’s currently working at West Hollywood’s Soho House & Co as a front desk receptionist. Ally occasionally updates her Instagram account with pictures of herself and her boyfriend.

Ally recently turned 27, with the couple celebrating it at The Chateau Marmont.

Life before Vanderpump: A romance with James Kennedy

The couple made their relationship Instagram official during their romantic trip to Tulum. James began dating Ally there months after announcing his split with ex-fiancée Raquel Leviss.

As reported by Page Six, James, and Ally met during his deejaying set for co-star Tom Sandoval at California’s The Most Extras in Agoura Hills.

James will also appear on Vanderpump Rules, with the couple entering the series as an inseparable pair.

But will their romance survive amongst all the drama between the cast? Fans will have to tune in.

Viewers will still have to wait a few days until Vanderpump Rules arrives on the screens.

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules will release on February 8, 2023, at 9 PM ET on Bravo. Until then, fans who are yet to familiarise themselves with the cast can watch the previous seasons on Peacock.

The season will include the likes of Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, and many more.

