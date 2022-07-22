











Southern Charm fans want to know more about who Austen Kroll is dating in 2022. His new flame joined the cast for season 8 and has already clashed with some of the other cast members. If there’s one thing that Southern Charm fans can count on from the show, it’s that there is always going to be some kind of relationship drama.

Shep Rose and his girlfriend of two years, Taylor Ann Green, split up in July 2022. But it seems that Southern Charm’s Austen is still going strong with his beau. So, let’s find out more about Austen and Olivia. Are they officially together and where is she from?

Photo by: Stephanie Diani/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Who is Austen from Southern Charm dating?

Austen Kroll has been a cast member on Southern Charm since season 4 in 2017. He previously dated his co-star Madison LeCroy who is still a cast member on Southern Charm season 8.

Austen’s other exes include Chelsea Meissner, Victoria Bolyard, Kristin Cavallari and Ciara Miller.

Now, he’s dating Olivia Flowers and according to her Bravo bio, she’s “smitten” with him.

Photo by: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Austen’s love life is complicated

During Southern Charm season 8, it’s clear to see that although Austen is entertaining a new love interest, his love life is still complicated after splitting from Madison LeCroy.

Speaking on the show during episode 5, Austen said that his last relationship was three years long.

Austen, 35, continued: “I was so vulnerable with my last relationship. It was like emtional whiplash. It sucks to show that you’re bothered. Because showing that you’re bothered is like a total sign of weakness.”

He added that he wants to take things slow with new beau, Olivia.

Get to know Olivia Flowers

Olivia Flowers is described by Bravo as a “true Southern Belle” as she hails from Charleston.

Her bio states that she “returned home to Charleston shortly before the pandemic hit—and what was supposed to be a weeklong vacation turned into a permanent stay!”.

She used to work in LA as a production assistant and currently lives with her parents in Charleston.

When it comes to how she and Austen met, he slid into her DMs.

The 30-year-old Southern Charm star can be found on Instagram with over 26K followers @oliviabflowers.

