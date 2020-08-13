The children of the Real Housewives stars inevitably get thrown into the limelight. Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Amelia Grey and Delilah Belle Hamlin have all gone on to have successful careers of their own.

One of the daughters who is totally well-known to Real Housewives fans, but is quickly establishing herself as a celeb in her own right is Gia Giudice.

Now, Gia has gone public with her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael, and RHONJ fans are scrambling to find out more about the couple.

So, who is Christian Carmichael? Find out about him here, plus more on how he got together with Gia.

Who is Christian Carmichael?

Christian Carmichael is from New Jersey, just like Gia Giudice. As he graduated from Paramus High School in July 2020, we take it that Christian is around 18 years old.

Not much is known about Christian, although the more he is linked to RHONJ star Gia, the more we’ll find out about him.

From Christian’s Instagram, we found that he was on the Paramus High School wrestling team.

Christian Carmichael and Gia

It is unknown how Christian and Gia met, but there’s a chance, given that they’re from the same area of New Jersey, that the two met through school or mutual friends.

Gia, 19, first went public with her new boyfriend on Instagram on July 21st, 2020.

Gia shared an image of the two welcoming in the summer months on Ortley Beach, New Jersey. She has since shared another image of the pair, and Instagram Stories of what she and Christian get up to. As filming for The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 11 recommenced in June 2020, there’s a chance Christian may show up on the scene as a guest star!

OMG: Monique Samuels addresses affair allegations

Christian Carmichael on Instagram

It’s not only Gia who has been active when gushing about her new relationship, Christian has also been posting pictures of the couple to Instagram.

You can find Christian under the handle @christian_carmichael.

Already, Christian has over 5,000 followers but we’re sure this figure is only going to grow given his connection to the Bravo star.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK