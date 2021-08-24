Who is Delaney Evans? Meet Below Deck Med's new stew on Instagram!











Delaney Evans is the new stew on Below Deck Mediterranean. As she rides the waves, viewers are keen to get to know the cast member.

She came to mind when Captain Sandy revealed that Delaney is already getting paid and staying in a hotel, before adding that she could help out.

Chief stew Katie Flood was not sure about bringing a new girl onto the boat, as she wanted to ask the other crew members how they felt about it first.

Delaney now joins the crew as an extra hand and, don’t worry, she will not be replacing any current Bravo stars. We explored her Instagram…

Who is Delaney Evans?

Delaney is the new stew aboard the Lady Michelle, on Below Deck Med.

She previously studied at Berkeley University in California, and got her captain’s license – namely a 100-ton captain.

This means Delaney can operate vessels approved to carry seven or more passengers. Despite this, she noted she was “doing laundry” on the show.

Born and raised at Alki Beach in Seattle, Washington, she started out in retail, modelling and occasionally sailing at a local community center.

However, now she’s on the waters, having done charters all over the world, including winters in the Caribbean, and summers in Croatia and Greece!

Below Deck Med: Delaney’s age and career

Delaney celebrated her birthday in April 2021, when she turned 26.

Her first yachting job was working as a sailing instructor at a yacht club in San Francisco, which led to her first big break.

She then went abroad and crew on an 88 ft. Gaff rigged schooner, a training ship, before working as a fiotilla skipper in the Mediterranean.

Following her degree, she worked on a motor yacht in Florida, before the boat team hired her as a full-time deckhand.

Now, she lives in Hawaii and runs sport fishing day charters, while also working to secure her 200 ton Captain license.

Added to her CV is now appearing on Below Deck Mediterranean!

Meet new stew Delaney on Instagram

Delaney states that she is a ‘promoter of radical self-expression’, as well as an ‘advocate for inclusion’ on her Instagram bio.

She is well-travelled, from gracefully posing in front of waterfalls in Hawaii, to driving boats in San Diego, California.

In fact, most of her photos have some form of water in the background, either by swimming in the sea or walking along a sandy beach.

Delaney also regularly goes fishing, and likes to party – much like the rest of the Below Deck Med cast – she has booked five major festivals for 2022!

