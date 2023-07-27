Heather Amin is a newcomer on the RHOC scene in 2023. Another blonde bombshell appears on the Bravo show joining Tamra Judge, Jennifer Pedranti, Shannon Storms Beador, and co. Fans may not have seen Heather before, but she’s stepping right into the middle of the ‘pic’ drama in episode 8.

Tamra brings Heather along to a pool party as a surprise guest on The Real Housewives of Orange County. But, for some of the housewives, a surprise may not always be a positive thing. Let’s find out more about the Bravo newbie who fans hail a “hot mama.”

Who is Heather Amin on RHOC?

Heather Amin is introduced on The Real Housewives of Orange County as Tamra Judge‘s friend.

She arrives on the RHOC scene after it’s explained on the show that she and Jen used to be friends and met through CUT Fitness.

However, Heather and Jen were said to have had a “falling out” and the friendship ended. Tamra took the opportunity of Emily Simpson’s pool party to reunite the ladies.

Heather is a life coach and mom who can be found on Instagram at @heatheramin.

Heather was a pic recipient

According to Tamra, Jen Pedranti’s boyfriend Ryan Boyajian is guilty of a few things – one of which is accidentally sending a d*** pic to people he shouldn’t have.

Tamra accuses Ryan of sending a NSFW pic to Heather Amin, as well as Jen and his family – very unfortunate.

Judging by Heather’s recent Instagram posts, she’s not looking back at past events as the “hot mama” vacays in Mykonos.

She captioned a bikini-clad photo: “Looking backwards rarely brings you forward, unless you’re willing to let go.”

Ryan and Jen made a business out of the scandal

Taking to Instagram, Jen and Ryan explained that “two years ago” he sent a photo to Jen, his two adult kids, and an old friend accidentally.

Jen said that her boyfriend “fat-fingered” the message, which unfortunately meant his family and a former friend saw more of Ryan than they would have wanted to.

Making light of the situation, Jen and Ryan explained they have made a business venture out of the photo scandal.

The “old friend” that Ryan speaks of is said to be Heather Amin, according to Tamra.

Ryan and Jen now sell merchandised hats and turned the whole situation into “something fun.”

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY WEDNESDAYS AT 8 PM ON BRAVO