Jennifer Pedantri’s boyfriend Ryan from The Real Housewives of Orange County has been spotted looking at lavish rings. But what is RHOC star Ryan Boyaijan’s net worth? We’ve got all the gossip.

The Real Housewives of Orange County introduced Jennifer earlier this season. She was brought into the group through Tamra as a yoga studio owner and a mother of five, with children ranging from five to 18. Jennifer Pedantri has a boyfriend called Ryan, but who is he?! He’s actually super successful…

Credit: The Real Housewives of Orange County/Bravo

Who is Jennifer Pedantri’s boyfriend?

Jennifer Pedranti‘s boyfriend is Ryan Boyaijan. He stars on RHOC alongside her and has been rumored by Tamra Judge to have said he wants to sleep with Heather Amin, which he denied.

Together, Jennifer and Ryan look after seven children, four dogs, and two foster cats. He is a former member of the now-closed CUT Fitness and initially connected with Jennifer through Tamra Judge.

Ryan from RHOC is the proud dad of two children, Cole Boyajian and Tyler Boyajian. The two went Instagram official back in August 2022 and continue to be happily loved up.

Ryan Boyaijan’s net worth

Ryan Boyaijan’s net worth is $90K to $1 million, Meaww reports. He is the vice president of operations for Boyaijan Brokerage, while Jennifer has an estimated net worth of $2 million, according to multiple reports.

His job currently has a focus on sales and relationship management. His successful career first kicked off in 2007 as a tennis professional at the esteemed Bill Clark Tennis Academy.

In 2010, Ryan transitioned into a role as an On-Premise Sales Representative at Double Eagle Distributing, Inc. He now runs his own company, where he plays a pivotal role in overseeing the company’s operations.

The RHOC star looks at lavish rings

During a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Ryan was browsing the ring section, hinting at a potential proposal to Jennifer. But she does not want to ruin things by putting a ring on it.

Ryan revealed on RHOC that he is ready to get married and seemed certain that Jen wants the same. “I keep saying to him (Ryan) that we don’t have to be married,” she explained.

Jennifer added: “I don’t want to be a financial burden, I don’t want to be these things that restrain us. In his mind, he’s still somewhat free and I worry the second that the rings go on Ryan feels trapped.”

