Real Housewives Of Miami (RHOM) star Lisa Hochstein was spotted out with Jody Glidden on New Year’s Eve. Now, fans want to know more about him.

Lisa is publicly going through a divorce from Lenny Hochstein at present and some fans think she’s making her feelings towards her ex clear on social media.

The RHOM star wished her followers a “Happy New Year” on Instagram but captioned her 2023 post: “Happy New Years to everyone except………..” which some fans assume is shading Lenny.

While Lisa and Lenny’s proceedings are still in the works, let’s find out more about Jody.

Who is Jody Glidden?

Jody Glidden is co-founder and chief executive of tech business Introhive. His SaaS company helps other businesses increase sales by making sense of large amounts of data.

He is based in Miami and has been running his own business since 2011. Prior to launching Introhive, Jody worked at Chalk Media as chief technology officer and chief operating officer, per his LinkedIn profile.

Speaking on The SaaS podcast with Omer Khan, Jody said he enjoyed coding as a child and always had an interest in business.

Tech CEO has a daughter

Jody is making strides in the business world. He writes in his Twitter bio: “On Deloitte’s 50 fastest growing companies now four years in a row.”

Although he’s now in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area, he actually hails from Fredericton in New Brunswick, Canada.

With more than 4.7k followers, Jody can be found on Instagram at @miami_jody.

As well as being a businessman, Jody is a father. He took to Instagram on Christmas Day 2022 to share a snap of himself with his daughter.

Lisa commented on the IG photo: “Merry Christmas to you gorgeous humans…”

Lisa spotted with Jody Glidden on NYE

On December 14, 2022, Page Six reported Jody Glidden had been spotted out with Lisa Hochstein. At the time, Lisa said she wasn’t in a “serious relationship.”

She said she and Jody were “friends” adding: “I’m not, like, dating anyone seriously at all.”

The two were also spotted out together on New Year’s Eve at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach. Meaww dubbed Jody Lisa’s “alleged beau” – but they’ve yet to make their relationship official.

