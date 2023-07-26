Real Housewives of Atlanta fans may not have heard the name John Kolaj for some time, but Nene Leakes confirms that she’s still very much in contact with her ex. In fact, she spoke to him on the phone the night before her exclusive interview with Carlos King in July 2023.

Going back over 10 years to The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 4, Nene first met with John on screen. Their relationship brought fans one of the most memorable moments from the Bravo show – when Nene, 55, was gifted that Rolex. So, let’s find out more about Nene’s millionaire ex in 2023.

Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Who is John Kolaj?

John Kolaj is an American businessman who is a member of the family who founded Famous Famiglia Pizza.

He’s based in New York and is 55 years old, reports Idol Net Worth.

John has a net worth of $50 million.

His bio on the Famous Famiglia website reads that he is: “Chief Operating Officer… with more than thirty years of hands-on experience in the food service industry.”

John and Nene Leakes

Former Bravo star Nene Leakes met John Kolaj on The Celebrity Apprentice season 11.

In 2011, during RHOA season 4, Nene met with John, who at the time was her “business partner.”

John was co-owner of Famous Famiglia Pizza. While the two were meeting about business, it appeared that he wanted more from their relationship.

During season 4 episode 20, John surprised Nene with a Rolex watch, which made for a hilarious RHOA moment that went down in history.

Nene was divorced from her late husband Gregg Leakes in 2011. But, the two later remarried in 2013.

Nene’s ex ‘called her last night’

Speaking in her exclusive interview with Carlos King on July 25, 2023, Nene Leakes said: “I talked to John last night.”

She added that he’s “doing good,” and that he called her about her son, Bryson Bryant.

Nene said: “He said I heard what happened to Bryce and I just want you to know that I will put him in a rehabilitation center in New York and I will pay for it.”

The RHOA alum said she couldn’t tell everything that John said on the phone, but added: “I think I gotta go on a date with him.”

Nene confirmed she still has the famous Rolex John bought her and that it was in her dressing room.

Reflecting on the time she dated John, she added that “it was like a fairytale” and that there was “no limit” on spending and shopping sprees thanks to his wealth.

If you’ve been affected by this story you can contact American Addiction Centers on (877) 686-7688 or Talk To Frank on 0300 123 6600 in the UK.