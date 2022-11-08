Who is Jordan Reed, Below Deck Meds' latest guest?











Below Deck Med is all set to have some new charter guests and one of them is Jordan Reed, but who is he and what’s his net worth?

Fans have been enjoying the show and the guests that it brings and in the latest episode, there might be a familiar face that is known by a few.

If you are not aware of who is Jordan, don’t worry, we have got all the details for you.

READ MORE: Meet the cast of Below Deck Adventure on Instagram

Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Who is Jordan Reed?

Jordan is a former NFL player who has played eight Seasons. He had always been interested in football and did not miss a chance to be a part of a team.

He also played football in college and that helped him be drafted by the Washington Redskins in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

During his time with the team, Jordan was considered one of the key players in the game as his skillset helped the team bring in some big wins.

However, due to his injuries, he had to be released. He played his final season for the San Francisco 49ers in 2020 and following this he retired.

A look at his net worth

There are quite a few variations regarding his net worth as Idolnetworth reports his net worth to be around $4 million while networthpost suggests it’s $6 million.

Jordan has been making a name for himself in the football industry for a long time. In 2021, he decided to retire from the NFL due to his concussion injuries.

Speaking to ESPN, he said: “I was pretty sure I was going to keep playing; I was feeling good about where I was at. But then I had some lingering effects and sought out professional help to get diagnosed. They told me it was not a good idea to keep playing. I agreed with them.”

He continued: “Before when I had a concussion I would feel better afterwards and I wouldn’t have lingering effects. f I didn’t have any symptoms I would have kept playing,” he said. “I’m OK with it because I know the reason why I’m making the choice is for family and my children, so I can be there for them. It’s just time.”

Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images

What to expect from the episode

The guests in the latest episode were L.A. Rams defensive tackle Dominique Easley and former Washington Commanders tight end Jordan.

Plus, with Kyle Viljoen being injured, fans will get to meet a new stew, Elena.

WATCH BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN ON BRAVO MONDAYS AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK