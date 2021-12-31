Who is Josh Altman’s mother on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles?











From ethnicity to career background, those who were introduced to Josh Altman’s mother Judith may be wondering who she is. It comes as she turns to Josh Flagg for help after getting buyer’s remorse.

She turns to him for some guidance but leaves him needing a large glass of wine during the December 30th episode of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. And it’s not the first time we’ve met her on the Bravo show.

We already know that her son is a real estate investor, but have no idea what his mom does for work. Reality Titbit has since explored Josh Altman’s family, ahead of tonight’s episode. Let’s meet them…

Who is Josh Altman’s mother?

Josh Altman’s mother is called Judith. She gave birth to him on March 10th 1979 in Newton, Massachusetts, and brought him up as part of a Jewish family alongside his older brother Matt.

The mother-of-two was recently bought a property near their sons, which aired on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. Many fans have remembered the heart-wrenching moment they delivered their parents the news!

She is also a grandmother to Ace, Alexis Kerry, London, Hudson, and Ashton.

Judith’s career and background

Judith and her husband Alan moved from Massachusetts to Aspen, Colorado in 2007. They brought up their sons on the east coast but later decided to relocate.

The couple fell in love with the area after visiting Matt at college. They then purchased a vacation house in Aspen and eventually made it their permanent home.

According to property records in Pitkin County in Colorado, Judi and Alan Altman bought the house in Aspen in 2005 for $2.135 million. The home has more than 4,000 square feet of living space and sits on two acres of land.

It has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The couple purchased the property using the name of a trust. While Judi’s career has not been disclosed, she appears to be living quite comfortably.

Get to know Josh’s father

Josh’s father Alan is a doctor and consultative gynaecologist for menopause and sexual dysfunction.

His practice specializes in peri and post menopausal care, hormonal therapy and women’s sexual function and dysfunction. He is also among the top ten to fifteen experts in menopausal medicine in the United States!

He is also a former president of the International Society for the Study of Women’s Sexual Health, and published a book called ‘Making Love the Way We Used to…or Better; The secrets to satisfying mid life sexuality‘ in 2000.