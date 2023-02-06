Vanderpump Rules is finally back with another season, this time, Katie Maloney is stealing the spotlight amid her divorce from Tom Schwartz. Before you dive into season 10, let’s find out who Katie Maloney truly is.

In Vanderpump Rules season 10, Katie is turning her head to the sandwich shop she’s opening with Ariana. Katie and Lala also appear to be going through a rift at the minute as she revealed the ‘vibes’ were off on her podcast, You’re Gonna Love Me.

All of the other SURver’s rushed to Katie’s side to be her shoulder to cry on as the drama slowly unfolds.

Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Brent Shapiro Foundation

Who is Katie Maloney?

Katie Maloney is an actress, who was born on January 16, 1987, in Park City, Utah.

Katie Maloney is a server at the Beverly Hills restaurant SUR and she stars in the Bravo reality series Vanderpump Rules, based on the venue. Before landing a role on the show, Maloney was an aspiring actress who appeared on-screen as early as 2008 and landed roles in 2009’s A True Story and Harper’s Globe.

Maloney then became an entrepreneur and co-founded the beauty and lifestyle websites Pucker and Pout. She also served as a music supervisor and producer for the series BlackBoxTV, before starring in Vanderpump Rules.

In 2016, she married Tom Schwartz but the couple announced their separation in March 2022. The duo were together for over 12 and share no children. Whilst the former lovers planned to “stay friends” it all came crumbling down in Vanderpump Rules season 10. When Tom kissed fellow co-star Raquel Leviss at Brock Davies and Scheana Shay’s wedding.

Tom Schwartz finds Katie living alone ‘weird’

Katie recently celebrated her 37th birthday on January 16 with her best friends by her side. Katie’s birthday celebrations took place in the living room of her Valley Village apartment she moved into in June 2022. Katie told her Dear Media podcast how excited she was to make the space her “own little sanctuary.”

However, her former husband, Tom Schwartz is still getting used to the fact that they’re living apart. In the season 10 premiere of Vanderpump Rules, Schwartz goes to Katie’s apartment to drop off their dogs and says seeing her new home is going to take some getting used to. “I can’t believe you have an [expletive] apartment. It’s still weird, It’s getting less weird.”

Katie Maloney’s beef with Lala and Tom

Vanderpump Rules is the hub of friendship group rifts especially when it comes to Katie Maloney and her pals. She and Lala Kent addressed their rocky friendship on each of their podcasts. On Maloney’s January 13 episode, she admitted that the “vibes are definitely off” between the duo.

On a January 18 episode of Give Them Lala, the Vanderpump star seemingly responded to Katie’s comments. Lala quipped: “So I guess the vibes are definitely off.” When Lala’s co-host asked if she was surprised, she answered, “after the DMs, I got from her the other day, not so much.” Referring to the backlash she got from Katie for not sending her a happy birthday message.

She also has drama going on with her former husband which she discussed on her January 13th podcast episode. In the clip, Katie answered the question: “Was this season hard to film because of the divorce and Tom’s questionable antics?” She responded: “You [expletive] bet it was. That was a huge thing because it was still a very tender subject, a very tender time in our lives. We were exploring and still kinda navigating the friendship between us, and that whole aspect of it all was still new to both of us.”

When Tom hooked up with Raquel, he and Katie had “barely moved out.” Then throwing some cameras into the mix, Katie reveals it was “definitely, definitely very difficult.”