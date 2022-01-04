Who is Kaylee Milligan and is she Below Deck’s new stew?











Kaylee Milligan has been rumored as the potential new Below Deck stew, who may be replacing Jessica Albert after she left the yacht. Let’s get to know who Kaylee is as she faces speculation.

The My Seanna on-board crew were left with one empty space when Jessica suddenly up and quit, after she discovered Heather Chase and Fraser Olender talking about her behind her back.

Just hours before a charter began, the Below Deck stars were one staff member down. Usually, that means a new stew is set to fill the place – and rumor has it the newbie could be Kaylee Milligan.

Although the speculation is currently unconfirmed, Reality Titbit got to know Kaylee and delved into her background.

Who is Kaylee Milligan?

Kaylee is a yacht stewardess and one of chief stew Heather Chase’s close friends.

Based across New Mexico, Utah and Florida, she is clearly well-travelled. Originally born in Silver City, New Mexico, Kaylee’s main base now is Fort Lauderdale in Florida.

Formerly a student at Dixie State University, she was a sole stewardess on the Motor Yacht Lady Deena 2 for four months, back in 2019. Heather’s friend has also been an events and wedding coordinator in the past.

About a year ago, she revealed on Facebook that she was working on a boat in Florida. In more recent Instagram posts, Kaylee has been working in the Bahamas on a huge yacht.

The 25-year-old is also a furry pet mom to a little “mountain dog“!

Is Kaylee the new Below Deck stew?

Currently, it has not been confirmed that Kaylee is definitely the new Below Deck stew. However, rumors say that she is the most likely candidate to fill Jessica Albert’s place.

In episode 10 of Season 9, called “The Smell of Sweat and Desperation”, Heather suggested her former second stew (and friend) Kaylee join the crew. It comes as Heather and Fraser struggled to keep up with less staff.

Below Deck then cut to pictures of Kaylee, hinting at her potential upcoming arrival. So, it’s very likely that Kaylee is going to fill Jessica’s place, but there are also rumors of possible other replacements.

She was also pictured with Heather at the time of Season 9 filming. To add to the speculation, Fraser, and deckhand Wes O’Dell all follow Kaylee on Instagram, while Below Deck Sailing Yacht former star Ciara Duggan also follows her.

Meet the possible ‘newbie’ on Instagram

Kaylee is certainly a globe-trotter, as her entire feed is filled with travelling posts. Whether she is floating in a clear-blue sea or driving nine hours to see the Delicate Arch in Utah, she has been there!

The water-lover tends to be sat in front of a sunset or hanging out with her niece and nephew by the waves.

Back in June 2020, Kaylee took part in a sky dive, and during the month before, fed piglets water on a Bahamas beach. It’s safe to say that her life is always full of interesting and unique hobbies!

We also discovered that she loves silent discos and appears to be in a relationship, but his name has not been shared.

