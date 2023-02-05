A familiar face is returning in season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. Three seasons after her departure, former SURver Kristina Kelly is making a comeback for the new season. But who is she? Let’s find out more about her.

The drama is just around the corner, and a former SURver’s return is going to stir things up. Kristina Kelly, who previously appeared in seasons two to seven, is making her way back to West Hollywood.

Former RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump gained a lot of success through her series, Vanderpump Rules. The series focuses on her three restaurants in West Hollywood, with her staff seeing themselves wrapped in some drama in their personal and professional lives.

A cast member who has returned to the series is Kristina Kelly. After leaving the series to travel across the country in a van, the reality star is driving back to California.

Who is Kristina Kelly and is she on Instagram?

Kristina Kelly was a waitress at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant, SUR. Even though her role in the Vanderpump series was small, she left a mark throughout her appearances.

She began as a recurring cast member from season two to season four. She then returned as a guest for seasons five and seven. Kristina was best friends with Stassie, Kristen Doute, and Katie Maloney.

Not many details about her personal life are known, though IMDB credited her for Tango Amargo in 2014 and Entertainment Tonight as per her most recent appearance.

Fans can find her on Instagram under the username @kristinakelly, where she posts pictures about her life in the van and her baby bump. She currently boasts 70.8k followers.

When did she leave Vanderpump Rules, and what has she been up to?

Kristina appeared from season two to season seven. Not a big drama seemed to have happened between her and other cast members, other than the occasional disagreements.

Let’s not forget Kristina was caught in the middle of a drama between Stassie and Katie, where Stassie ended up slapping Katie on the face after finding out she had slept with her ex-boyfriend.

After the star left the show, she continued to share her adventures through her social media accounts. The star is also the founder of Heartspring, which is an “all-natural organic skin care”.

She joined her boyfriend, DJ MAXV, and their dog and traveled across the country in a van. However, Kristina also went to Mallorca, Ibiza, and Mexico.

The couple is now expecting their first child together.

Vanderpump Rules returns with new season including Kristina Kelly

Vanderpump Rules is days away from hitting our screens, and fans are intrigued about what’s going to happen next.

Picking it up from the last season, season 10 will bring on the drama as Lisa Vanderpump’s businesses are growing.

Based on the trailer, new relationships will flourish, leading to arguments and alternations. The season will include Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, and many more.

