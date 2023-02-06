Lala Kent might have risen to fame during Vanderpump Rules, but the reality TV star has done quite a lot of work outside the show. Nonetheless, as the seasons progressed, fans became curious to get to know her more.

The preview of season 10 of Vanderpump Rules shows Lala sobbing over her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett’s accusations. The couple, who dated for three years and have a daughter in common, will find themselves going through a rough season.

Despite her fame in the series, fans have not been able to get to know more about Lala Kent. You might be surprised to find out she changed her name two times.

Who is Lala Kent?

Lauren Elyse Burningham was born on September 2, 1990. Lala was born in Salt Lake City, Utah. She goes by ‘Lala Kent’ after changing her name to Lauryn Burningham.

Lala rose to fame on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules series, featuring former RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump. Since then has become very popular. Her coined phrase, “Give Them Lala” paved the way for her beauty empire and podcast series.

She played the lead role in the horror film The Row and also Vault. Other projects include Dudes & Dragons, Pitching Love and Catching Faith, One Shot, and The Mentor.

Not only she gained popularity through her appearances on television and on big screens, but also through her singing career. In 2018, her single ‘Boy’ reached #1 in the Electronic genre.

The 32-year-old has a daughter, Ocean, with her former partner, Randall.

Net worth and Instagram revealed

As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is estimated to be around $2 million.

Viewers can find out more about her through her personal Instagram account, where she has 1.7 million followers.

Her Instagram account under the username @lalakent is filled with pictures of herself hanging out with friends and snapshots of her daughter Ocean.

What happened with Randall Emmet, and is she dating anyone now?

Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Lala had a relationship with TV producer Randall Emmett for three years before the couple called it quits. They announced their split in October 2021, months after welcoming their daughter Ocean.

Lala and Randall got engaged in September 2019 but postponed their wedding plans until 2022 due to Covid-19. Nonetheless, the two called it quits a year before they made it down the aisle.

There wasn’t any bad blood between the two until Lala found out Randall had seen other women in Nashville.

However, Lala is now happily in a relationship with Don Lopez. According to Page Six, Don is a professional model who has worked for major brands, including Gucci and Balenciaga.

Stay tuned to find out more, as the new season of the Vanderpump series will show a clash between the two exes.

