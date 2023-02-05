Lisa Vanderpump has made a solid career in television. Best known for taking part in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the reality star bagged her own show, Vanderpup Rules. Since then, viewers have been eagered to find out more about her – so who is Lisa Vanderpump?

Though Lisa began her career by appearing in series and films, her stint in RHOBH skyrocketed her fame. Nine years later and a spin-off show based on her business adventures, Lisa is still very much popular these days.

Now with a new season of Vanderpump Rules bringing on the drama, businesses, and more drama, not much is known about the star of the show.

Who is Lisa Vanderpump?

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Born on September 15, 1960, in Dulwich, London, Lisa Jane Vanderpump is now a television personality, entrepreneur, and actress.

Lisa is the youngest child of ad agency art director, John Vanderpup, and his wife, Jean. Her older brother was a DJ and businessman, Mark Vanderpump.

She rose to fame in 2010 after becoming a cast member of the popular Bravo franchise series, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The show has a current total of 12 seasons, in which the reality star appeared until her departure in 2019.

Since Lisa came into the Hollywood scene, she has released alcoholic beverages, lifestyle blogs, and a dog rescue foundation.

Lisa is also on the list of top earners in the Real Housewives franchise, with an approximate net worth of $90 million.

Who is Lisa Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd?

Lisa has been married to businessman Ken Todd for over four decades, and their relationship has been going from strength to strength. Funny thing is, it all started after a nigh-out in London, and six weeks later, they got married.

Together, they’re the owners of 36 restaurants, bars, and clubs across the United Kingdom and the United States. Popular names include The Shadow Lounge, Bar Soho, SUR Restaurant & Lounge, and Vanderpump à Paris.

Surprisingly, she was in charge of all the design and decorations. All restaurants are still attracting a lot of customers until this day, adding up to their astonishing earnings.

What is Vanderpump Rules about?

Since 2013, Lisa has been a main cast member of Vanderpump Rules. Seven years later, the show is still going strong with a new season coming soon.

The show focuses on Lisa and the staff at her bars and restaurants in West Hollywood, California. These include SUR Restaurant & Lounge, Pump Restaurant, and Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar.

Spin-off shows include Vanderpump Rules After Show and Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky.

Good news, season 10 of Vanderpump Rules premieres on February 8 at 9 PM ET on Bravo.

