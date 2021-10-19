Who is Malia White's boyfriend and engineer Jake?











Malia White has revealed she hooked up with Below Deck engineer Jake when the crew headed off to Split. So who actually is her new beau?

After Malia and her ex Tom Checketts called it quits amid rumors he had cheated on her, the Below Deck Med star continued to work on the yacht.

We may have never actually seen any romance brewing between Malia and Jake on-screen, but it has since all been revealed post-show.

Reality Titbit explored who the yacht engineer Jake Baker is, and how long the pair have been dating. Plus, we found him on social media…

Malia confirms new relationship

Malia confirmed that she is still dating the Below Deck Med engineer Jake.

It comes after they first hooked up during the crew’s post-show trip to Split.

Jokily claiming that she “needed a lot of oil changes” when Andy Cohen quizzed how they first met, they continue to be together today.

It comes after she split from Tom Checketts before the season, after making suggestions he had cheated on her via Instagram stories.

Hey Andy! Where have you been? Malia dating Jake the engineer is not a secret. #belowdeck #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/vIoJmdQAB4 — Blue Zebu 2020 🇺🇸🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇫🇷 (@2020Zebu) August 10, 2021

Who is Malia’s boyfriend Jake?

Malia is now in a relationship with 31-year-old Jake Baker.

He is the main engineer on season six of Below Deck Mediterranean.

Although she has not posted any pictures with Jake, his private Instagram previously confirmed their relationship as official.

Malia also confirmed they were still together at the end of September, and appeared to have been dating since around August time.

She had been “open” to a romance brewing on season six, but was not interested to pursuing anything following her split from Tom.

But that all changed when she kissed Jake for the first time!

Meet Jake the engineer

Jake is a marine engineer for Superyachts, which explains how he got a job on the Lady Michelle while Malia worked on board.

Currently living in Barcelona, Spain, he is originally from Whakatane in New Zealand and is clearly very well-travelled, like Malia.

Describing himself as “Jake from State Farm”, he has been posting pictures online which show the happy couple kissing.

He spends most of his time on a yacht – as seen on his Facebook profile!

